Detroit, MI

Why Did A Michigan Woman Have A 55-Gallon Drum On Her Head?

By Jojo Girard
 2 days ago
State Police found her walking along a freeway near Detroit, and believe it or not, drugs may have been involved. The woman was spotted by several drivers late Sunday afternoon (July 3) near Big Beaver Road just north of Detroit, stumbling along with the 55-gallon drum on her head....

CBS Detroit

MSP Investigate After Man Shot At On I-75 In Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police are investigating after a man’s vehicle was shot at while driving on I-75 in Detroit. The incident happened on southbound I-75 near Clay. MSP officials say the man reported hearing gunfire hit his vehicle, and one of the rounds went through his windshield, causing the glass to strike him. According to police, the man described the suspect vehicle as a black Charger. In addition to this, he described the suspect as a Black male who was hanging out of the rear passenger window and shooting at him. The driver was transported to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries. The suspect vehicle continued to drive southbound on I-75. The investigation is ongoing. If anyone witnessed this incident they are asked to contact the Metro South Post at 734-287-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
Northern Michigan man accused of allowing children to smoke nicotine and marijuana

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Northern Michigan man is facing child abuse charges after he allegedly allowed his children to smoke nicotine and marijuana for two years. Michigan State Police launched an investigation into 48-year-old David Glenn Mauldin from Brutus in Cheboygan County last February after receiving information from Michigan Children's Protective Services.
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Police: Man who killed Detroit officer was suspect in Eastpointe shooting

Eastpointe — Macomb County authorities were pursuing charges against Ehmani Davis in connection with a nonfatal shooting last month in Eastpointe when the 19-year-old pulled the trigger Wednesday night, killing Detroit Police Officer Loren Courts. Davis had been under investigation since June 21 for allegedly opening fire on an...
EASTPOINTE, MI
WKQI Channel 955

Woman 'Deliberately' Hits Michigan Landscaper With Car Over Quote Dispute

A Southfield landscaper has been hospitalized after being hit by a car and pinned against a home Tuesday (July 5), according to Click On Detroit. Three workers from Jasman Landscaping were weed whacking at a home on Hilton Street near 10 Mile Road in Southfield when a Volvo began speeding toward them. After apparently calling the landscapers racist, the woman driving struck a 32-year-old man with her vehicle and pinned him against the brick wall of a nearby home. “She chased him down with a car, went up the driveway, ran after him with the car, and pinned him against the house and a car,” an anonymous woman said.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
truecrimedaily

Local Michigan Facebook celebrity reportedly killed on livestream after arguing with commenter

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (TCD) -- Three people have been arrested after allegedly fatally shooting a 46-year-old local celebrity during a Facebook livestream. According to a news release from the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday, June 28, at around 11 a.m., deputies responded to the 1000 block of Nash to a report of shots fired. At the scene, authorities reportedly found Terrill Smith suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
13abc.com

Mounted Division finds body of missing Michigan man in Berlin Township

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - A Monroe County Mounted Division found the body of a missing Michigan man in Berlin Township on Wednesday. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, at 5:24 p.m. on Tuesday, members of the Sheriff’s Office reported to the Pointe Mouilee State Game area located at Sigler Road and U.S. Turnpike in Berlin Township to meet with the family of a missing 24-year-old male from Wayne County. The family said they located his vehicle in the parking lot.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
WKQI Channel 955

Mix 95.7FM Today’s Variety all day at work, plus the Throwback Lunch every weekday at noon! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

