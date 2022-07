(kali9/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a hit-and-run accident, according to Memphis Police.

The accident happened on July 5 at Lamar Avenue and Knight Arnold just after 8:30 p.m.

A driver hit a 2003 Nissan Altima then left the scene, police said.

The victim was rushed to Regional One, where he was pronounced dead.

