SUV linked to NYC shooting of ‘Grandfather of the Block’ John Edwards

New video captures the SUV whose occupants are sought in connection to the deadly Fourth of July shooting of an innocent Bronx bystander known as the “Grandfather of the Block.”

The footage, released late Tuesday, shows an SUV passing down the block as a few flashes of gunfire could be seen coming from the passenger-side window.

John Edwards, 62, who was not the intended target, was struck in the chest on Prospect Avenue near East 187th Street in the Belmont neighborhood around 10:30 p.m. Monday, authorities said.

John Edwards was struck in the chest on Prospect Avenue near East 187th Street in the Belmont neighborhood on the 4th of July.

Edwards — known to locals as the grandfather or godfather of the neighborhood — “knew how to make you feel better.”

He died in a friend’s arms.

“I knew him since I was 10,” neighbor Rachel Sanchez said of Edwards. “We are his family.”

Sanchez, 30, said Edwards was known to locals as the grandfather or godfather of the neighborhood where she grew up.

John Edwards died in his friend’s arms at the age of 62.

Police say Edwards who was not the intended target.

In a tribute to Edwards, candles spell out “OG” — the beloved 62-year-old’s nickname.

“He sat on that chair every day,” she said. “This was his section. If you needed the pump on, he turned on the pump. If you wanted your car cleaned, he was going to clean your car. If we were grilling and we were too busy to clean the girl, he cleaned the grill. If you had a broken heart, he knew.

“He knew how to make you feel better,” Sanchez said. “He will be missed.”

Two other people were hurt in the shooting – a 23-year-old man struck in the right leg, and a 26-year-old man shot in the right arm, cops said.

Two other people were hurt in the shooting, cops said.

Both were listed in stable condition.

Authorities said they are looking for at least three people in connection to the shooting.

The holiday weekend saw more than 50 people shot — at least seven of them fatally — across the Big Apple.