ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Robert Irwin reacts to woman asking for his number, reveals if he’s dating

By Jack Hobbs
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Robert Irwin — the son of late TV personality Steve Irwin — recently opened up about how flattered he was about being asked for his number by an American tourist in a now-viral TikTok.

Irwin said that he was flattered by Utah native Megan Grass who called him cute and asked him for his phone number, the Daily Telegraph reported .

“I was very flattered by this lovely Australia Zoo guest,” Irwin said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AP8HW_0gWSk4xU00
Irwin said that he was flattered by Utah native Megan Grass, who called him cute and asked him for his phone number.
TikTok

“While I wasn’t able to give out my personal details, I really appreciated having a conversation with someone who definitely had a great interest and passion for the Zoo and my message.”

The original TikTok, which was posted in June , shows the zookeeper telling Grass to send him a message on Instagram. When Grass responded that she did, Irwin said that he would “look it up,” leading several commenters to say that Grass was rejected in the nicest way.

“I definitely was not expecting it to blow up the way it did, but it was a really cool experience altogether, and Robert was so sweet about it,” said Grass during an interview with “Today Show Australia.”

“I think he’s literally the sweetest person ever. I was a stranger who asked for his number and he didn’t have to be polite about it, but he definitely was.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cPJhN_0gWSk4xU00
Irwin said that he was flattered by Utah native Megan Grass, who called him cute and asked him for his phone number.
TikTok/megangrass12
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rXOYI_0gWSk4xU00
The original TikTok, which was posted in June, shows the zookeeper telling Grass to send him a message on Instagram.
Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images
@megangrass12

tiktok do your thing @Robert Irwin #fyp #australiazoo #crikey

♬ original sound – Megan Grass

Currently, the TikTok has nearly 15.1 million views with an additional 2.5 million likes.

The youngest Irwin sibling also revealed that he is still looking for love — but is not rushing it.

“I am in no rush. It’ll happen when it happens,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Grace Admires Pictures of the Crocodile Hunter in Sweet New Photo

Click here to read the full article. Bindi Irwin’s 1-year-old daughter Grace may have never met her grandpa, the late Steve Irwin, but his legacy lives on in precious family photos displayed at the new Crocodile Hunter Lodge at the Australia Zoo. Bindi shared a sneak peek of the wall of photos on Instagram yesterday, capturing a moment with Grace that is absolutely beautiful. The photo shows Bindi holding Grace, as she admires the wall of pictures and points at one of Steve. Bindi is turned toward Grace in the shot to admire her daughter. It’s such a striking photo that...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RadarOnline

Divorce Shocker! Valerie Bertinelli’s Estranged Husband Reveals Actress Pulls In $180k A Month While He’s Paid $16 An Hour As Support War Heats Up

Valerie Bertinelli’s estranged husband claimed the actress is rolling in the dough while he gets by with the help of government assistance, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell documents filed by Tom Vitale as part of the former couple’s bitter divorce. Bertinelli originally filed for legal separation in November 2021. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and demanded neither party be awarded spousal support.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
SheKnows

Wait, What? Days of Our Lives’ Judi Evans and Wally Kurth Are Married… for Real?

It’s a good thing the co-stars get along so swimmingly!. In a recent video interview, longtime Days of Our Lives castmates Judi Evans and Wally Kurth talked about everything from her first friend on the set to the requirements for his hiring. (Believe it or not, the show wanted him to lose five pounds and get a Jack Wagner haircut!) Bonnie and Justin’s portrayers also got very candid about their love for one another.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Irwin
Popculture

'Little People, Big World': Matt Roloff Praises Son Jacob Roloff for Solving 'Huge Issue' on Farm

Matt Roloff had nothing but praise for one of his sons after he helped solve a massive problem on Roloff Farms. The Little People, Big World star took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off son Jacob Roloff's skillset after he fixed an issue on the farm that drastically impacted last year's pumpkin season: a soft spot in the track that impacted the pumpkin patch train.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#Tiktok#The Daily Telegraph#Australia Zoo
People

WATCH: Amy Roloff Left in Disbelief After Learning Ex Matt Will Sell Family's Farm: 'It'll Be Sad'

The Roloff family were far from in agreement about the fate of their farm, an exclusive clip from this week's Little People Big World reveals. Matt Roloff put a portion of the famous farm he once shared with ex-wife Amy Roloff, and their children —Zach and Jeremy, 32, Molly, 28, and Jacob, 25 — on the market in May for $4 million, PEOPLE reported at the time. But the real estate decision wasn't unanimous.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Katharine McPhee Shares 1st Photo of Son Rennie’s Face In Father’s Day Tribute To David Foster

Katharine McPhee revealed her son Rennie’s face for the first time in a photoset celebrating her husband David Foster on Father’s Day on Sunday, June 19. The 38-year-old singer gushed over her husband, 72, and showed that she’s so happy to have started a family with him in the caption for the sweet Instagram, which you can see here. “Happy Father’s to the man @davidfoster who loves me like I could have only dreamed of & who made me complete in life by making me a mommy,” she wrote.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

HGTV Star Sabrina Soto Calls Off Engagement to LeAnn Rimes’ Ex-Husband Dean Sheremet: ‘I’ve Never Been More Proud of Myself’

It’s over. Six months after getting engaged, Sabrina Soto confirmed her split from Dean Sheremet. “Some of you have noticed that I haven’t been wearing my ring. I decided to end the engagement and I’ve never been more proud of myself. Sending love to anyone navigating through a life transition. You got this. 💪🏼 ❤️,” Soto, 46, wrote via Instagram on Monday, July 4.
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
43K+
Followers
35K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy