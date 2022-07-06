ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida seeks to fast track abortion fight

By CBS Miami Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZDgYR_0gWSjzmV00

- Attorney General Ashley Moody's office late Tuesday requested that a battle about a new 15-week abortion law go quickly to the Florida Supreme Court. It also indicated that the state will use a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down Roe v. Wade to help defend the law.

The request was part of a flurry of legal activity after Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper issued a temporary injunction Tuesday morning to block the law (HB 5), which prevents abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, except in limited circumstances.

The state immediately filed a notice of appeal of Cooper's ruling at the 1st District Court of Appeal. Later, it filed a document requesting that the case be fast-tracked to the Florida Supreme Court, effectively bypassing the appeals court.

"The circuit court has enjoined HB 5, which restricts the small fraction of abortions in Florida that occur after 15 weeks' gestation and do not meet one of HB 5's exceptions," the document said. "The state's appeal from that decision raises questions of exceptional public importance that warrant immediate resolution by the Florida Supreme Court. This (1st District) Court should so certify this appeal (to the Supreme Court) as soon as practicable."

The filing also indicated that the state plans to use the U.S. Supreme Court's June 24 ruling that struck down the decades-old Roe v. Wade abortion-rights decision to help defend the 15-week limit.

Abortion clinics and a physician challenged the 15-week limit under a privacy clause in the Florida Constitution that has long played a key role in bolstering abortion rights in the state. In issuing the temporary injunction Tuesday, Cooper agreed with the plaintiffs that the limit violated the privacy clause.

But in the filing late Tuesday, lawyers in Moody's office wrote that in the past, "the Florida Supreme Court has relied on the U.S. Supreme Court's abortion decisions in reasoning that Florida's privacy clause 'implicate(s)' the right to abortion."

The filing said the U.S. Supreme Court ruling last month in a Mississippi case "rejected the notion that a right to abortion 'is an integral part of a broader entrenched right,' whether characterized as a 'right to privacy'" or as "the freedom to make 'intimate and personal choices' that are 'central to personal dignity and autonomy.'"

"That sea-change in federal law plainly warrants reconsideration of the Florida Supreme Court's interpretation of Florida's own constitutional right to privacy, and there will be great uncertainty in Florida until it does so," lawyers in Moody's office wrote.

While Cooper issued a temporary injunction against the 15-week law, the injunction was placed on hold when the state filed the notice of appeal at the Tallahassee-based 1st District Court of Appeal. That is because the notice triggered an automatic stay, under an appellate rule.

Attorneys for abortion clinics and a physician challenging the law filed a motion Tuesday afternoon asking Cooper to vacate the automatic stay. They pointed, in part, to "irreparable harm" if the 15-week limit remains in effect during the appeal.

"Every day that HB 5 remains in effect, Florida patients in desperate need of post-15-week abortion services are being turned away and forced to attempt to seek abortions out of state, if they are able to do so; to attempt abortions outside the medical system; or to continue pregnancies against their will," the motion said. "It is unjustifiable to impair plaintiffs' ability to provide care to Floridians, as courts have held that ongoing violations of constitutional rights support an order to vacate a stay."

The state opposes vacating the automatic stay, though it had not filed a response to the motion as of Wednesday morning, according to an online docket. Cooper indicated during a hearing last week that he was unlikely to override a stay.

The law was one of the most contentious issues of this year's legislative session. The abortion clinics and doctor filed the challenge on June 1, a month before the law was slated to take effect.

Appellate cases commonly take months, and it is likely the dispute about the 15-week limit would wind up at the Florida Supreme Court, regardless of how the 1st District Court of Appeal would rule.

While the Florida Supreme Court has relied on the privacy clause in the state Constitution to uphold abortion rights, the court has become far more conservative since early 2019. That is because of the retirements of longtime justices Barbara Pariente, R. Fred Lewis, and Peggy Quince and the appointment of justices by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Opinion: Gavin Newsom is doing more than just crushing Ron DeSantis

California's Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom marked the July 4th holiday by unveiling a campaign ad set to air on Fox News in which he speaks about freedom, amid images of skyrocketing fireworks and the Statue of Liberty. But this 2022 re-election commercial is about just one thing: crushing Florida's Republican governor Ron DeSantis. And Newsom does it in a way that other Democrats should emulate -- by highlighting the threat that today's extremist GOP poses to the freedoms of all Americans.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

10-Year-Old Ohio Girl Forced to Travel Out of State for Abortion After Roe Reversal

A 10-year-old Ohio girl had to travel out of state to undergo an abortion after she was referred by a child abuse doctor following the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade reversal, the Indianapolis Star reports. Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an obstetrician-gynecologist in Indianapolis, told the newspaper she was the one to take the call from a colleague in Ohio seeking urgent help for the girl, who was six weeks and three days pregnant when the state’s six-week abortion ban suddenly took effect. The girl rushed to get the procedure done in Indiana, which is also expected to severely restrict or ban abortions in the next few weeks after the Supreme Court’s ruling. For now, while the procedure is still legal in Indiana, providers say they’ve seen a surge in patients coming from Kentucky and Ohio. “It’s hard to imagine that in just a few short weeks we will have no ability to provide that care,” Bernard was quoted saying.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Toby Hazlewood

Governor DeSantis Confirms He Will Shortly Sign a Bill To Reroute Illegal Immigrants From Florida to ‘Sanctuary States’

Gov. DeSantisMatt Johnson from Omaha, Nebraska, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On June 9 Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis shared his intentions regarding the potential arrival of immigrants in Florida who have crossed the southern border with Mexico into the U.S. and are being redistributed across the country by the federal government.
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Florida's Defiant Gov. DeSantis Tells Jewish Leadership Conference: "They Can't Cancel Me, I'm Going To Speak My Mind"

Governor DeSantis on June 12Twitter of RonDeSantisFL. On June 12, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis addressed the Tikvah Fund's Jewish Leadership Conference, held in New York City at Chelsea Piers. The event had been moved to the new venue after Governor DeSantis was announced as a speaker and the original venue - the Jewish Museum in New York cancelled the booking.
FLORIDA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Trick Daddy Calls Out FL Gov. Ron DeSantis: "He Thinks He's A White European Bigot"

Florida remains one of the most conservative states in America, so announcements regarding certain laws and policies seen as restrictive don't come as a surprise. State governor Ron DeSantis has been praised by his followers for moving forward with anti-LGBTQIA+, anti-immigration, and anti-abortion laws, but Trick Daddy isn't a fan. Florida has been plagued with other woes, as well, and the rapper has recently dubbed DeSantis as a "white bigot" following his "Don't Say Gay" bill.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peggy Quince
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Ashley Moody
The Independent

Florida Democrat Andrew Gillum, who lost governor race to DeSantis, indicted on fraud charges

Andrew Gillum, who was once a rising star in the Democratic party and the Florida gubernatorial candidate who narrowly lost to Governor Ron DeSantis in 2018, has been charged in a 21-count indictment for wire fraud, conspiracy charges and for making false statements. Mr Gillum, who was formerly the mayor of Tallahassee, and his mentor Sharon Lettman-Hicks, were charged for raising funds fraudulently from "various entities" between 2016 and 2019. The US Department of Justice said the duo allegedly used some of the money to enrich a company run by Ms Lettman-Hicks, who they said disguised the funds as...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#State Supreme Court#Abortion Law#Politics Courts#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The Florida Supreme Court#U S Supreme Court#Leon County Circuit#The U S Supreme Court
Black Enterprise

Florida Panhandle Has A Sundown Town With Only Four Black Residents

A small town in Florida has a little-known history that makes it a less than desirable place for Black people. According to the Florida Times-Union, a town known as Jay has four Black residents due to its racist history. According to the outlet, it was revealed that it’s a “sundown town,” meaning that all non-white people must leave town before sundown or face the consequences.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Florida pediatrician is axed from state board after pushing for under-5s to receive COVID vaccine and accusing officials of 'obstructing' access to the shot

A Florida pediatrician has been removed from a state health board for pushing for under-5s to receive COVID vaccines - and accusing her colleagues of 'obstructing' access to the shots. Dr. Lisa Gwynn, who works as a pediatrician in the University of Miami Health System, revealed she'd been ousted from...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Parents Magazine

10-Year-Old Child Was Denied an Abortion in Ohio, Traveled to Indiana To Seek Care She Needed

Three days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that paved the way for abortion rights in the United States, a 10-year-old rape victim who was six weeks pregnant traveled from Ohio to Indiana to receive abortion care services. Ohio refused to help the child, citing its "trigger law," which banned abortions after six weeks of conception.
INDIANA STATE
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
69K+
Followers
19K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy