Movin' & Groovin' is the theme for Helper Saturday Vibes on July 9
2 days ago
Helper Saturday Vibes is ready for another month of fun activities taking place on Saturday, July 9 at 5:00 pm on Helper’s Historic Main Street. Castle Country Radio sat down with Allie Farnham and Taylor Poulson to discuss all the details. “This is our half-way point, so we’re...
It’s time once again to speak with Castle Dale City Mayor Danny Van Wagoner to discuss the upcoming Castle Dale City Days celebration. He was able to share all the details of the celebration that is set to kick-off on July 23 with a bike rodeo. “Well, this Motorcycle...
The Carbon School District has been hosting a Summer Lunch Program and it will be ending on July 29. Castle Country Radio was able to sit down with Director, Tonya Jones to discuss the summer lunch program and about the upcoming school year. “Free lunch and free breakfast and it...
Dirty Dough is a new cookie location that has us all craving more. The company was started by a college student in Arizona selling the product out of his apartment. People loved the cookies so much that he upgraded to a store front. He sold the company and they have been developing the brand for the past year and getting it ready to franchise. Dirty Dough just opened their first location in Vineyard, Utah and are going to be opening four more stores in Pleasant Grove, Saratoga Springs, Spanish Fork, and St George. In the next year they plan to open about twenty-five more stores in Utah. The cookie craze is sweeping the country and Dirty Dough is all about what’s on the inside. Their cookies have multiple layers with many fun fillings like caramel, fudge, raspberries, marshmallow, and biscoff. Their slogan, “Proudly Unique Inside and Out”, spreads their message of positivity. Their executive chef, Tod Lenard, has created a variety of delicious flavors such as Andes mint, reverse peanut butter cup, raspberry toaster tart, and dirty circus. They placed an emphasis on the richness of their flavor rather than being overly sweet and you can truly taste the thought that went into every cookie. Dirty Dough has new flavors every week so stop by and experience the decadent dough over and over.
Carbon County will once again play host to the Cal Ripken/Babe Ruth Pacific Southwest Regional baseball tournaments, set for July 25 through July 30. Playing host to both the Cal Ripken 8-year-old and Babe Ruth 13-year-old divisions, the week of baseball will bring in a total of 18 teams. The Cal Ripken division will take place at the Toy Atwood Baseball Complex, while the Babe Ruth division will use both Carbon High School fields.
SALT LAKE CITY — The daily limit of fish an angler can catch is being increased at five different lakes or reservoirs across Utah because low water levels caused by the ongoing statewide drought are starting to impact fish species yet again. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources announced...
SALT LAKE CITY, July 8 (UPI) -- A decision by Brigham Young University to stop providing gender-affirming services to transgender clients at its speech-language clinic has sparked an accreditation review and a debate over whether the move was ethical. The university, which is located in Provo, Utah, and operated by...
SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Emergency crews responded to a significant house fire in Spanish Fork on July 4. The fire left approximately $300,000 in damages in its wake. The cause? Fireworks. Around 11:57 p.m., crews responded to reports of a house fire at 1700 S. 2940 E. When...
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Utah Fire Info reports that forward progress on the Soldier Fire has been stopped. The size of the fire has grown to 35 acres. Crews will remain on scene tonight to strengthen containment lines. Our previous reporting. UTAH COUNTY, Utah — While fire officials in...
PARK CITY, Utah, July 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 21-year-old Provo man died Thursday after being hit by a truck while riding an electric bicycle in Park City, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office received a call at 3:16 p.m. about a cyclist...
SALT LAKE CITY — The 4th of July weekend was a deadly one on Utah's roads as at least three people died in separate crashes across the state. About 6:41 a.m. on Saturday troopers say a Ford Ranger that was traveling on state route 189 in Wasatch County near Deer Creek State Park left the roadway for an unknown reason.
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A 21-year-old Provo man has died after colliding with a truck Thursday afternoon. The man has now been identified as Hunter Thorstenson. Summit County Deputies say they received a report that a black GMC Sierra had hit a man on a bicycle around 3:16 p.m. while traveling on East Frontage […]
PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – The suspect of a sexual extortion case targeting a 16-year-old girl that took place in Lehi in May of 2021 has been given a jail sentence of under a year. Benjamin Shields, 21, was found guilty of Sexual Extortion with Intent to Coerce for Distribution and scented to 364 days in […]
Hunter Erickson will stay in the state of Utah to continue his basketball career. The former BYU basketball and Timpview High guard announced Thursday afternoon he is headed to Salt Lake Community College to play for the Bruins, one of the nation’s top junior college basketball programs. The 6-foot-3,...
