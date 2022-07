From a topiary garden to a Dr. Seuss park and more. Claude Monet had his water lilies. Georgia O’Keeffe couldn’t quit the deserts of New Mexico. And here in New England, our mountains, woodlands, meadows, and beaches have dazzled generations of artists. But sometimes, the landscape itself serves as the gallery for New England artwork. From the Connecticut Coast to the Appalachian Mountains, sculpture gardens and outdoor art collections are among New England’s most illustrious recreational offerings. Why not pay a visit to these rustling realms that have inspired and hosted centuries worth of art? These regional road trips will take you to some of the most enchanting outdoor art galleries in our neck of the woods.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO