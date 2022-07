The 2022 college football season is still seven weeks away but the action on the Heisman Trophy future odds is already heating up. If you are looking to cash in on your investment, you need to focus on quarterbacks as only three skill players have won the award since 2000 (four if Reggie Bush, who vacated the 2005 award, is included). Ohio State‘s C.J. Stroud and Alabama’s Bryce Young, the 2021 winner, are well ahead of the field in the early 2022 markets.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO