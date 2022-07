Loyalsock Township, Pa. — Trooper Anthony Mazzone said he believed a woman was on PCP and hallucinating when she crashed a vehicle into a wall near the 2000 block of Lincoln Drive in Loyalsock on June 29. The scene was active when troopers arrived in the early morning hours as they discovered EMS personnel treating a woman on the ground. Mazzone attempted to speak with the woman after a property owner reported the crash to PSP Montoursville. ...

