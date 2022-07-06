ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Palmer hoping to taste July Cup glory with Flaming Rib

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G9EhM_0gWSi39B00

Hugo Palmer’s Flaming Rib will bid to recoup a costly supplementary entry fee when he lines up in Saturday’s Group One Darley July Cup at Newmarket.

The three-year-old was inherited by Palmer when he took over the licence at Manor House Stables and put behind him a disappointing Greenham Stakes run on his debut for the trainer to land a high-quality Chester sprint from King’s Lynn in May.

Stepping back up to Group level for the Sandy Lane resulted in a narrow second behind El Caballo, after which the colt was the runner-up again when beaten by Richard Fahey’s Perfect Power in Royal Ascot’s Commonwealth Cup.

The latter run persuaded connections, who include ex-footballer and Manor House owner Michael Owen, to produce the £36,000 required to supplement for the July Cup at Monday’s confirmation stage.

Though the decision was a pricey one, Palmer thinks it was better to wait and see if an entry was justified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H0Lsj_0gWSi39B00
Flaming Rib in action at Chester (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Wire)

“It was a great run at Royal Ascot, when these entries came out he’d just won a conditions race for us at Chester,” he explained.

“Thirty six grand was an expensive entry this week, but those that were in at the first stage I think paid seven (it costs a total of £7,500 to run for horses entered when the race closed in May), so it’s quite an expensive entry anyway.

“Thirty six grand when you’re going in there an 8-1 poke is probably better than seven if he’d have got stuffed in the Sandy Lane and run no race at Ascot. We’d have wasted money but obviously things have changed a lot since then.”

Palmer was delighted with the bay’s Ascot performance and is equally pleased with how he has fared physically throughout the season, saying: “He ran a great race in the Sandy Lane and an even better one in the Commonwealth Cup. He does seem to be improving, his work last Friday was very pleasing and he just seems to be getting bigger and stronger and more masculine.

“When I first met him he was quite a slight, narrow, feminine horse and you could never call him that now. He’s really done so well physically and we’re seeing that on the track.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aFTvx_0gWSi39B00
Flaming Rib (second from left) in the Commonwealth Cup (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

The form from Flaming Rib’s Chester victory has panned out favourably as King’s Lynn went on to land the Temple Stakes and Palmer is also hopeful the track at Newmarket’s July Course will play to his runner’s strengths.

“He’s a winner over five (furlongs) and Group One and Group Two-placed over six this year. The horse he beat over five furlongs (King’s Lynn), giving his Listed penalty to, went on and won the Temple on his next start,” he said.

“I think he does have the qualities, despite what the Australians seem to be telling us, and also the Japanese, Newmarket is a much sharper track than Ascot.

“Anyone who’s ever walked the track at Ascot will know, you go down to the six-furlong point and you’re standing at the bottom of a mountain looking at the grandstand. Whereas if you go to the six-furlong point of the July Course you run downhill all the way before it climbs the last furlong and a half.

“It’s a much sharper track, it’s a track that favours prominent racers. Flaming Rib does not need to make the running but he’s also not a hold-up horse, he’s a horse that likes to wear his heart on his sleeve and race on the front end.

“He’s a horse who doesn’t like to lie down when he’s beaten. When Flotus quickened past him at Ascot, he fought back and beat her, only to find that there was the excellent Perfect Power some way to his right.”

Flaming Rib will be partnered by Ben Curtis, who will wear the navy and grey silks of co-owner Owen, someone whose involvement in the sport Palmer considers hugely beneficial.

“He owns a leg of the horse, it’s lovely that he runs in his colours because they’re the stable colours,” he said of Owen.

“Michael is what racing needs, it needs the enthusiasm of owners. To have English owners with real enthusiasm and top-class horses is very exciting.

“For all that British racing is enormously grateful for the patronage of the Middle East and further afield, it does sometimes make racing seem a little fanciful for English people to be involved in.

“A healthy, thriving industry will have a huge amount of horses owned by natives of this country as well. Michael was joking the other day when I told him the supplementary fee was £36,000, he said ‘goodness me, he only cost £35,000!’.

“It is proof that relatively inexpensive horses can make their mark at a high level on big Saturdays.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Lion Of War steps up for Superlative challenge

Lion Of War will bid to enhance an already lofty reputation when he takes on four rivals in Saturday’s bet365 Superlative Stakes at Newmarket. A son of Roaring Lion, he signalled himself a smart prospect when powering to a 10-length win in a novice race on the all-weather at Newcastle over the same seven-furlong trip he will encounter on the July course.
SPORTS
newschain

Prosperous Voyage shocks Inspiral in Falmouth Stakes

Inspiral suffered a shock defeat as Prosperous Voyage rallied to grab Group One glory in the Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket. Unbeaten in five previous starts, including an impressive victory in the Coronation Stakes on her seasonal bow at Royal Ascot, Inspiral was sent off the 1-7 favourite for the John and Thady Gosden team and jockey Frankie Dettori.
SPORTS
newschain

Hornby savours his moment with Prosperous Voyage

Racing never fails to throw up surprises. But there cannot have been too many who envisaged Prosperous Voyage beating Inspiral in the Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes. While Prosperous Voyage had finished a fine second in the 1000 Guineas behind Cachet, she was well adrift of John and Thady Gosden’s Inspiral in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot.
SPORTS
SkySports

Falmouth Stakes: Frankie Dettori resumes John Gosden partnership with ride on Inspiral in Falmouth Stakes

Inspiral heads a select field of five for Friday's Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket, with Frankie Dettori returning for the ride on John and Thady Gosden's three-year-old. The filly enjoyed an exceptional juvenile campaign and she picked up where she left off on her belated return at Royal Ascot, registering an impressive victory in the Coronation Stakes.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Owen
newschain

We have a bit of a bromance now – Kyrgios on Wimbledon final opponent Djokovic

Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic may have had a frosty relationship over the years, but the Australian now says it is more of a “bromance”. Kyrgios, who will face the Serbian six-time champion in Sunday’s Wimbledon final, caused a stir on a podcast in 2019 when he branded Djokovic “cringeworthy” and claimed he was obsessed with wanting to be liked.
TENNIS
newschain

Prince of Wales stops off for ice cream on seaside visit

The Prince of Wales stopped off for an ice cream as he paid a visit to the seaside. Charles enjoyed a scoop of vanilla at the family-run Brucciani’s ice cream shop in Morecambe, Lancashire, on Friday. Amelia Brucciani, 16, who served the prince, said: “It is massively exciting.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Track#Flaming#Group One#Darley July Cup#King S Lynn#The Sandy Lane#El Caballo#Perfect Power#Royal Ascot#Manor House
newschain

Covid cases on the rise among teachers

Covid cases are on the rise amongst the school workforce, the latest figures show. Data linking the School Workforce Census to NHS Test and Trace and National Immunisation Management Service (NIMS) data found that staff in both primary and secondary schools had higher rates of positive tests in the spring 2022 term compared with the autumn term in 2021.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

William and Kate join guests for Royal Charity Polo Cup

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have joined guests for the Royal Charity Polo Cup, which is expected to raise £1 million for charities supported by the couple. William and Kate looked relaxed ahead of the event in Berkshire, just a few miles from Windsor Castle, at the Castle Ground at Guards Polo Club.
WORLD
newschain

Boris Johnson to resign as Prime Minister

Beleaguered Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to resign, it was confirmed today. Mr Johnson has spoken to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee and agreed to stand down, with a new Tory leader set to be in place by the partyconference in October, a No 10 source said.
POLITICS
newschain

Teachers must not be campaigners in the classroom, says Ofsted chief

Ofsted’s chief inspector has said teachers must ensure they are a “teacher not a campaigner” in an increasingly “atomised” world for pupils. Speaking at the Festival of Education at Wellington College in Berkshire, Amanda Spielman said pupils were growing up in an online world “that both reflects and fuels the atomisation and polarisation of society”.
EDUCATION
newschain

No negatives as Perfect Power looks to continue Group One charge

Richard Fahey credited Perfect Power with an extra Group One victory in the immediate aftermath of his excellent Commonwealth Cup success, but the three-year-old now has the chance to prove his handler was simply looking into his crystal ball as he takes on the elders for the first time in the Darley July Cup at Newmarket on Saturday.
ANIMALS
newschain

Winter Power bidding to recapture her best in City Walls

Winter Power seeks to recapture last season’s sparkling form when she takes on nine rivals in the John Smith’s City Walls Stakes at York on Saturday. The daughter of Bungle Inthejungle won two of her first three starts in her Classic year for Tim Easterby, including victory in this race, before returning to the Knavesmire to take the laurels in the Group One Nunthorpe.
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
143K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy