North Fort Myers man sentenced to 30 years in prison for raping teen coworker

By NBC2 News
 2 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A North Fort Myers man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Wednesday for raping a teen coworker in August of 2020.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, 34-year-old Kyndall Hutchins was sentenced for one count of unlawful sexual activity. Hutchins was found guilty in May.

On August 24 2020, Hutchins followed a female coworker from work to a nearby parking lot where he sexually assaulted her, the State Attorney’s Office said.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, Hutchins drove the victim back to their workplace where she told coworkers what happened and contacted the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO).

Hutchins left Florida after the crime and was arrested in Rhode Island by state police and extradited back to Lee County, the State Attorney’s Office said.

