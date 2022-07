The Obvious: And just as quickly as you can say “USC goes to the Big Ten in 2024,” the 2022 Trojans will begin the first of a two-season farewell Pac-12 Conference road tour. The Not So Obvious: Yes, as hard as it is to believe, the 2022 the Men of Troy will be making final conference pilgrimages to Stanford, Oregon State, Arizona, Utah, and UCLA. You can bet these road venues for the Trojans last conference appearances will be full of piss and vinegar upon their arrival. Anything that can come out of the hometown fans mouths probably will along with non-verbal, one-fingered salutes.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO