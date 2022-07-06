ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

Woman rescued from under CT Transit bus

By Rob Polansky
Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - A woman was rescued from under a CT Transit bus in Stamford on Tuesday. The rescue happened at the intersection of Broad and Atlantic streets shortly after 3 p.m. According to the Stamford Fire Department, they received a number of 911 calls about a woman...

www.wfsb.com

