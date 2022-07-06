Tennova-Newport Uses New Technology to Enhance Maternal and Fetal Safety

NEWPORT—The childbirth team at Tennova Healthcare-Newport is now using an artificial intelligence-based maternal-fetal early warning system called PeriWatch Vigilance to enhance patient safety during labor and delivery. The system continuously monitors maternal vital signs, fetal heart rate, contractions, and labor progression to help clinicians quickly identify any concerning developments for faster intervention.

“Every delivery is unique, and the health and well-being of every mom and baby is our priority during childbirth,” says Megan DeWitt, MD. “While most births happen without complication, there are some inherent risks in the delivery of a newborn. This new technology adds another layer of protection throughout the labor process to help our maternity team recognize, prevent and respond to avoidable complications.”

Through pattern recognition, the technology can also pinpoint opportunities for overall improvement based on consolidated data from multiple births. As the maternity team reviews trends and identifies areas where improvement is possible, the hospital can use that information to develop protocols that further increase safety and may lead to better outcomes for mothers and babies.

“By investing in this technology, Tennova Healthcare-Newport is making labor and delivery safer for mothers and babies,” said Scott Williams, chief executive officer, Tennova Healthcare-Newport. “Our physicians and nurses are highly skilled medical professionals and excellent caregivers, and they appreciate the use of technology to support their work, especially when it helps keep our patients safe.”

Tennova Healthcare-Newport has been designated a Blue Distinction® Center+ for Maternity Care, recognizing our expertise and commitment to quality care during vaginal and cesarean section deliveries.

To learn more about Tennova Healthcare-Newport childbirth services or to find a physician, visit tennovanewport.com/maternity-care-services or call 423-625-2200.

