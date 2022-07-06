ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Flash flood watch in effect in Fairfax County

By Krystian Hajduczka
 2 days ago
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A flood watch is in effect on July 6 from 3 p.m. through the late night in Fairfax County, Virginia, police announced on Facebook.

According to the post, multiple rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely throughout the day. The most probable time period for the flash flooding to occur is in the evening but thunderstorms could also develop in the early afternoon.

Fairfax County police are advising citizens to be prepared for possible flooding by making sure ditches and gutters are clear of any debris. Also, you can sign up for Fairfax Alerts to receive weather alerts on your electronic device here.

CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Severe Storms Prompt Tornado Warnings, Leave Damage

BREAKING: A tornado warning has been issued for Worcester and Somerset Counties until 10 p.m. BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Severe thunderstorms spawned tornado warnings across Maryland and dumped rain Tuesday afternoon across Central Maryland, leaving some damage in its wake. Caroline County is under a tornado warning until 7:45 p.m. The National Weather Service said a possible tornado was located over Bowie at 5:28 p.m., moving Southeast at 25 mph. Some Bowie residents reported felled trees after the storm struck. There have been no reported injuries as a result of the weather. Welp. I never thought I’d see a tornado hit Bowie, but here we are… pic.twitter.com/sHjdkydIJ0 —...
BOWIE, MD
fox5dc.com

July 5th fireworks in Fairfax

Who says you can't have fireworks after the Fourth of July? On Tuesday, Fairfax City put on its own display. It was originally scheduled to be held on the 4th, but a shortage of fireworks and technicians to set them off forced a change of plans.
FAIRFAX, VA
DC News Now

495 SB closed near Fairfax, tractor-trailer fire

UPDATE 6:53 p.m. — As of 6:01 p.m., the two left lanes were reopened. UPDATE 4:53 p.m. — First responders extinguished the fire, but lane closures continue for an unknown length of time. FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — All southbound lanes on I-495 at Route 50 were...
FAIRFAX, VA
alxnow.com

Arlington and Alexandria residents asked to be on the lookout for the invasive spotted lanternfly

Residents in Arlington and Alexandria can now report suspected sightings of the spotted lanternfly, an invasive insect spreading around the region. Master Gardeners of Northern Virginia has launched an online survey for people to report suspected cases of the spotted lanternfly. The organization is a volunteer group working to promote “environmentally sound gardening practices,” in partnership with Virginia Cooperative Extension, according to its website.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
CBS Baltimore

Bowie Shaken After Possible Tornado Uproots Trees & Knocks Out Power

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A severe storm Tuesday afternoon left uprooted trees, downed powerlines, power outages, and damaged homes in its wake in Bowie. The storm spawned tornado warnings for Prince George’s and Anne Arundel County, and the National Weather Service said Bowie could have been hit around 5:30 p.m. by a tornado. Miraculously, no injuries have been reported. Tracy was with her 91-year-old father when the storm came, ripping a tree down in their back yard and cutting power across the neighborhood. They sheltered in a bedroom, and a power generator makes it possible for her father to stay there. #NEWS:It’s one uprooted tree...
BOWIE, MD
