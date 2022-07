SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When Good Samaritan nursing homes close in Lennox and Clear Lake this month it will leave empty facilities in both cities. “One of the things, when we first heard of the pending closure, was we wanted to make sure that if the building is vacant, we want it to be cared for,” said Nate Vander Plaats, the city administrator in Lennox. “Good Samaritan has been very good and very clear that they intend to take care of it.”

