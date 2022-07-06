ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Group of Pennsylvania Republicans back Democrat Shapiro for governor

By Julia Manchester
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Hill) – A group of Pennsylvania Republicans threw their support behind Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s gubernatorial bid on Wednesday, going against their party’s gubernatorial nominee and state Sen. Doug Mastriano (R). The list of Republicans supporting Shapiro includes eight former GOP officials and the...

