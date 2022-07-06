ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rangers announce Andy Goram tributes and funeral details

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
Rangers have announced tributes to Andy Goram along with funeral details.

The former Gers and Scotland goalkeeper died on Saturday aged 58 following a short battle with cancer.

Rangers confirmed there would be a minute’s silence ahead of their friendly match against Sunderland at the Estadio Municipal de Albufeira in Portugal on Saturday and a statement added: “The club can also confirm Andy’s funeral will take place on Monday, July 18 at Wellington Church.

“The following day, representatives of Rangers will lay a wreath prior to the West Ham United friendly match, with further tributes planned for that evening to allow supporters to pay their final respects to ‘The Goalie’.”

Goram made 260 appearances for the Light Blues between 1991 and 1998, winning won five league titles, three Scottish Cups and two League Cups.

Among other clubs, he played for Oldham, Hibernian, Motherwell, Manchester United and Coventry.

