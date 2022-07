The San Diego Padres provided an update regarding outfielder Jurickson Profar, who had to be carted off the field due to injury during the team’s July 7 game. There was a scary incident that occurred on the field during the July 7 game between the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants. Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar collided head first into the knee of teammate C.J. Abrams when attempting to catch a fly ball. Profar attempted to walk off the field under his own power, but collapsed. He was later carted off the field, where he gave a thumbs up to the crowd.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO