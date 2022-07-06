Burning south St. Louis building partially collapses

ST. LOUIS – A fire early Wednesday morning damaged an empty building in south St. Louis.

The fire started just after 12 a.m. on Hydraulic Avenue near Chippewa Street. The fire started in the basement, and part of the building collapsed forcing firefighters to get out quickly. No one was hurt.

It is unknown at this time what caused the fire. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

