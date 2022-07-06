Judge To Gableman: Don’t Delete Any Records

MADISON, Wis. — Conservatives on the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a conservation group couldn't challenge an agency's decision to sell state park land for the construction of a high-end golf course along the shores of Lake Michigan.Opponents said the ruling will make it much harder for the public to challenge decisions of state agencies.The court's 4-3 ruling said that the Friends of the Black River Forest can't challenge the Department of Natural Resources policy board's decision to hand Kohler Co. 5 acres of Kohler-Andrae State Park and a 2-acre easement to be used in the company's planned "world-class"...

