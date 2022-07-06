ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

Judge To Gableman: Don’t Delete Any Records

By Learfield Staff Writer
seehafernews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman has been ordered not to delete any records – even if no...

www.seehafernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dane County, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Dane County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
Daily Beast

Judge Jeanine Flips at Gutfeld’s ‘Replacement Theory’ on Fox

During a roundtable discussion Tuesday on the Fox News show The Five, co-host Greg Gutfeld suggested that immigrants could replace “worthless white wokesters’—and Judge Jeanine Pirro was seriously triggered. On the topic of immigration, primarily through the southern border, Gutfeld said the U.S. should not “be dissuading...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Supreme Court#Politics Federal#American Oversight
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin court bats down challenge to Kohler golf course

MADISON, Wis. — Conservatives on the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a conservation group couldn't challenge an agency's decision to sell state park land for the construction of a high-end golf course along the shores of Lake Michigan.Opponents said the ruling will make it much harder for the public to challenge decisions of state agencies.The court's 4-3 ruling said that the Friends of the Black River Forest can't challenge the Department of Natural Resources policy board's decision to hand Kohler Co. 5 acres of Kohler-Andrae State Park and a 2-acre easement to be used in the company's planned "world-class"...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy