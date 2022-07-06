ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leominster, MA

City of Leominster to apply for state grant to complete upgrades to common

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEOMINSTER — A meeting on Thursday will ask local residents what they would like to see added or changed on the common if the city receives a state grant. The Public Informational Meeting will start at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 7 in Room 10 at...

thisweekinworcester.com

Curbside Compost Collection Now Available in Worcester

WORCESTER - Curbside compost collection is available in Worcester, thanks to a partnership between Green Worcester Corps and Black Earth Compost. A search of multiple residential addresses in Worcester shows the going rate for weekly curbside compost pick up is $20.99 per month or bi-weekly at $15.99 per month. New subscribers can get $5 off their first monthly bill. To sign up, click here.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Construction to begin on 2 heavily-traveled Chicopee roads

CHICOPEE — Road resurfacing projects are scheduled to begin on Monday on two heavily traveled city roads. The work will be done on Granby Road and Buckley Boulevard. Motorists are recommended to find alternative routes when possible and expect delays during the duration of the projects, said Michael Pise, chief of staff for Mayor John L. Vieau.
CHICOPEE, MA
NECN

Lawrence Asks for Help Amid Influx of Unhoused People

The city of Lawrence, Massachusetts, has been dealing with the persistent problem of garbage-strewn encampments of unhoused people, and officials say it's getting worse. Displaced from other cities in Massachusetts, more people without homes are coming to the city of Lawrence in search of encampments, which form under bridges, and local authorities are now asking for help at the state level.
LAWRENCE, MA
WBUR

Why so many town managers are resigning; state trial courts have their eye on design

This is the Radio Boston rundown for July 7. Tiziana Dearing is our host. About 288 towns in Massachusetts have town managers instead of mayors, and according to the hiring firm Community Paradigm Associates, more than half of those positions have seen turnover in the last seven years. Outgoing town managers cite increased politicization of local government, pandemic pressures and the difficulty of living in their towns on municipal government salaries. We speak to former Arlington Town Manager Adam Chapdelaine about his decision to leave his job, and current Sandwich Town Manager Bud Dunham, who is also the president of the Massachusetts Municipal Management Association.
BOSTON, MA
WWLP

Mayor Sarno welcomes familiar attorney to the Law Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A former School Committee member and City Councilor Attorney is welcomed into the Law Department. Ken Shea is to become the attorney for the City Council. Shea will be working alongside City Solicitor Judge John Payne and City Council President Jesse Lederman. Mayor Sarno states,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

Inside Hampshire County’s most expensive home for sale

WORTHINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A 13-room spacious estate with more than 14,000 square-feet and an accompanying in-law apartment that lies on 12 acres of land off Route 112 in Hampshire County is the most expensive home for sale in Hampshire Coury, according to Zillow. The private estate was built...
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, MA
CBS Boston

Some Massachusetts towns removing fluoride from tap water

CONCORD -- Some Massachusetts towns are now removing fluoride from their tap water.Dr. Douglas Chespak of Varinos Dental Associates says fluoride is one of the biggest fighters against cavities, but a nationwide shortage of the chemical could now impact your drinking water. "Took out four teeth so far today, a lot of those was due to decay," Dr. Chespak told WBZ-TV.Public Works crews in some towns like Concord and Peabody add fluoride to their water supply to prevent tooth decay, but supply chain issues have made finding these chemicals much harder."It's basically an additive that provides, over a long period of...
CONCORD, MA
News Break
Politics
WPRI 12 News

2 RI beaches, 1 pond closed to swimming

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island officials are advising people to stay out of the water at three swimming areas. The R.I. Department of Health and R.I. Department of Environmental Management recommended Thursday that Kingston’s Camp Beach and Camp Hoffman Beach in South Kingstown close to swimming because of high bacteria levels.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WBEC AM

The Sale of Alcohol Was Forbidden in This MA Town for Over 100 Years

Every town has its own unique qualities. Off the top of my head, Berkshire County contains towns and cities with well-known history and attractions. North Adams for example, has some well-known hauntings (if you choose to believe) including the Hoosac Tunnel, Houghton Mansion, and who could forget about the Creature that stalks Coca-Cola Ledge? Great Barrington is the birthplace of W.E.B. DuBois, Pittsfield gave us Elizabeth Banks, and people near and far flock to the Town of Stockbridge for the annual Main Street Stockbridge at Christmas attraction. There are obviously many more famous things about Berkshire County that I left out but you get the idea. Who wouldn't want to visit our beautiful county?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Smoke pours from Milford warehouse after fire

MILFORD, Mass. — Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire Thursday night inside a warehouse in Milford, Massachusetts. The fire started before 7 p.m. inside the building on Industrial Road. Video from the scene showed smoke pouring from inside a loading dock labeled Green Mattresses. The facility is next to Milford's...
MILFORD, MA

