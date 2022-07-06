ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Police searching for Mission Hill package thief

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
 2 days ago
(Boston Police Department)

BOSTON — Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of stealing a package in Mission Hill on July 1.

According to Boston Police, the theft happened in the area of 70 Parker Hill Avenue at 4:45 p.m.

The suspect is a white woman wearing a red tank top, dark pants, sandals, and curly hair. She also has a tattoo across her back and shoulders.

Anyone with information regarding this person is asked to call Boston Police.

