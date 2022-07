FITCHBURG, Mass. — Police have launched an investigation after a woman was killed in a crash on Route 2 in Fitchburg on Friday morning. Troopers responding to a report of a single-vehicle crash on the westbound side of the highway just before 6 a.m. found a 2002 Ford Explorer that had rolled over near mile marker 97.7, according to Massachusetts State Police.

