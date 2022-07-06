ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbeville, LA

Abbeville welcomes new Mayor, Council, Chief

By Editorial
vermiliontoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChange can sometimes be met with apprehension. On Thursday afternoon, citizens in Abbeville met change with enthusiasm. In front of a packed house in Magdalen Place, the city of Abbeville held a swearing-in ceremony for its elected officials. Among them is new Mayor Roslyn White, who succeeds five-term Mayor Mark...

www.vermiliontoday.com

LAFAYETTE, LA

