Boston, MA

Report: Red Sox Open Roster Space Ahead of Brayan Bello's Debut

By Darren Hartwell
nbcboston.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReport: Red Sox DFA Hansel Robles to make room for Brayan Bello originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Hansel Robles may have have thrown his last pitch in a Boston Red Sox uniform Tuesday night. The Red Sox designated the right-handed reliever for assignment after Tuesday's loss to the...

Hansel Robles
