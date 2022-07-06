ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

The Housing Boom that Won’t Go Bust

dmagazine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a decade now. Ever since 2012, one hot housing market has followed another. At the start of this year, the hotness went from habanero to ghost pepper level. In the entire Dallas area, prices were up 22 percent this spring over the same time in 2021. In Collin County,...

www.dmagazine.com

dmagazine.com

The City of Dallas Has a New Environmental Boss

The city of Dallas’ new top environmental watchdog, Carlos Evans, is a lifer from the Environmental Protection Agency. His nearly two decades with the agency saw a slow awakening that has reached the highest levels of government: American cities have systematically shunted industry and pollution into lower-income neighborhoods, where people of color have suffered disproportionate incidences of illness, from asthma to cancer. The dirty businesses have perpetuated poverty cycles by creating barriers to economic growth and depressing property values.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

Like to Rent in Luxury? Three North Texas Cities Rank High in Amenity-Rich Apartment Living

If you’re looking for a luxury rental, the Dallas-Fort Worth area has emerged as a prime market for people with an appetite for amenity-rich living. According to StorageCafe, Plano, Irving, and Dallas are ranked third, sixth, and seventh among the top 10 cities that mostly built luxury rentals over the past decade – not surprising given the wave of corporate locations to North Texas.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Plano-based Repairify Continues Streak of Acquisitions

Plano-based IT services and consulting company Repairify has acquired Automotive Training Group, a technical automotive education company. “ATG is known across the automotive technical training world for the superior quality of its curriculum and trainers, and we believe they are representative of the excellence we strive for,” Cris Hollingsworth, president of Repairify, said. “As we continue our growth trajectory, building out training and development muscle to benefit customers and our large network of technicians will be a key success factor.”
PLANO, TX
Jalyn Smoot

Rent hikes in Dallas-Fort Worth are the most exorbitant in the nation

By now, we're all aware of the housing crisis in America. All across the country, rent prices for apartments and homes have surged well beyond previous industry standards. Higher rents are linked to the continuing rise in home prices. In 2021, the Case-Shiller housing price index rose 18.8%. This is the highest calendar year increase in 34 years of data and substantially ahead of 2020’s 10.4% gain, according to a Forbes report.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Leading Off (7/8/22)

WFAA Gets New Footage From 7/7. Yesterday marked the six year anniversary of the day a shooter opened fire on officers who were working a protest in downtown Dallas. That incident ended inside Dallas College’s El Centro Campus, where police used a robot to detonate a bomb near where the shooter had holed up. Now, WFAA has obtained bodycam footage and 911 calls showing that a professor and five of his students had been barricaded inside a classroom for hours. They remained there for about four hours after the bomb exploded, trapped inside for about eight hours total until police on the scene realized it. It’s not clear why—the professor called 911 multiple times and spoke with operators, but that information never made it to the cops in that hallway.
DALLAS, TX
KDAF

How gas prices have changed in Dallas in the last week

Oil and gas prices are declining as fears of a recession loom large. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. benchmark, and Brent Crude, the world benchmark, briefly dipped below $100 per barrel this week. Regular gas prices hovered at $4.75 per gallon on July 7, down more than 25 cents in three weeks. Ten states have seen gasoline prices decrease by at least 10 cents per gallon just in the last week.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

This Dallas Nonprofit Wants to Save Our State’s Native Turtles

Viviana Ricardez can’t remember a time where she didn’t love all animals. But she can pinpoint the moment where her affinity toward turtles began. When she was about 7 years old, she and her father were driving down the access road of Interstate 20 in Arlington when they spotted a red-eared slider, a native turtle to Texas, crossing the road. Ricardez was curious about the creature, so her father took her to a local Half Price Books to pick out books on herpetology, the study of amphibians and reptiles.
DALLAS, TX
bdmag.com

AHV Communities Announces New Built-For-Rent® Single-Family Home Community Coming to Mckinney, Texas

SAN ANTONIO, TX (July 6, 2022) – AHV Communities (AHV), the leader in Built-for-Rent® single-family (SFR) and attached home rental communities, today announced it will deliver a community of 157 single-family detached rental homes in McKinney, Texas. The company has acquired a 38-acre site for the community and ground-breaking and land development is expected to commence in early 2023.
MCKINNEY, TX
Dallas Observer

Dallas Plans (Again) to Make the City More Bike Friendly

Late last year, Dallas City Council allocated $2 million to rebuild the city’s bicycling infrastructure, and recently they released an update to this plan and a timeline to complete it. The new bikeway master plan is meant to be an update to the 2011 version and includes identifying and...
DALLAS, TX
cw39.com

New Allsup’s stores are coming to Texas: Here’s where

DALLAS (KDAF) — It is true when Texans say there is nothing better than an Allsups burrito. If you are new to Texas you have to try this delicious truck stop treat. And now you will have more places to try this iconic food. Convenience store chain Yesway has...
TEXAS STATE
dmagazine.com

Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas This Week: July 7 – 10

Congratulations are in order for DJ Alaska. The Oak Cliff artist recently collaborated with Dickies for Pride Month, offering their guide to Oak Cliff to the Fort Worth-based clothing brand. Click here to watch the collaboration before the headlining set on Friday. Fort Worth DJs Tamayo and Jesus Freak will join in the party at the Armoury. Expect a mix filled with house, darkwave, and synth. Come dressed in your finest all-Black, goth-inspired fit for a night at the cosmic club. No cover at the door.
DALLAS, TX

