'Royalteen' teaser trailer: Newcomer falls for Norwegian prince

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
July 6 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Royalteen.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the movie Wednesday.

Royalteen is based on The Heir, the first novel in Randi Fuglehaug and Anne Gunn Halvorsen's Royalteen book series.

The film follows Lena (Ines Høysæter Asserson), a new student who meets and starts to fall for the Norwegian prince Karl Johan (Mathias Storhøi), aka Kalle.

"Lena is painfully aware that dating the future king might put them both in an impossible situation and she has not told Kalle or anyone else about her even bigger secret, which is also the reason why she moved from her hometown," an official synopsis reads.

Elli Müller Osborne, Filip Bargee Ramberg, Amalie Sporsheim, Ina Dajanna Ervik, Hannah Larsen Walberg, Vår Sørensen Grønlie, Niels Skåber and Carmen Andrea Høilund also star.

Royalteen is written by Ester Grenersen and directed by Per-Olav Sørensen and Emilie Beck. The film premieres Aug. 17 on Netflix.

UPI News

