ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calabasas, CA

Travis Barker Hits The Studio 1 Week After 'Life Threatening' Health Scare

By Sarah Tate
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q2vjX_0gWSfdBF00
Photo: Getty Images

Just one week after a "life threatening" health scare landed him in the hospital, Travis Barker is getting back to work in the studio.

The rocker was spotted heading into his recording studio in Calabasas, California, on Tuesday (July 5), arriving in a Mercedes G Wagon and wearing a D.O.A. T-shirt. According to TMZ, Barker seemed in good spirits, giving the studio operator a fist bump as he walked into the studio to wait for several other musicians who arrived shortly after. See photos here.

The studio visit comes one week after the blink-182 drummer was hospitalized for pancreatitis. He was rushed to the hospital last Tuesday (June 28) after suffering intense pain. He was photographed being wheeled into Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, right by his side. Now, a week later, a source close to Barker told People, "He's slowly on the mend and closely following doctors' orders."

Barker himself addressed his medical scare in an Instagram Stories on Saturday (July 2), telling his followers he was feeling "much better." He and Kardashian even spent some quality family time with her children on a beach trip for the Fourth of July on Monday.

“I went for an endoscopy on Monday feeling great,” he wrote. “But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since. During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area usually handed by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis.”

Barker added that he is "so very very grateful that with intensive treatment,” he is “currently much better.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Blink-182 fans say it ‘hurts’ to see Travis Barker described as ‘Kourtney Kardashian’s husband’

Travis Barker’s fans have said it “hurts” to see the media describe him as “Kourtney Kardashian’s husband” and not “the amazing drummer of Blink-182”. Barker – who married the reality TV star and entrepreneur earlier this year – was recently admitted to hospital for treatment for “life-threatening pancreatitis”. Barker and Kardashian have both since shared updates over his health condition, which have been widely reported in the media. Some fans have pointed out that many reports identify Barker as “Kourtney Kardashian’s husband” as opposed to the musician of Blink-182. Others accused the reports of reducing the “man’s life achievement”...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Shanna Moakler Says Ex Travis Barker Is in ‘Great Hands’ With ‘Beautiful Wife Kourtney’ Amid His Hospitalization: He Has ‘Beat the Odds’ Before

In her prayers. Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler is speaking out about the Blink-182 drummer’s hospitalization for pancreatitis. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out with concern to my ex and father of my children,” the Celebrity Big Brother alum, 47, told Us Weekly in an exclusive statement on Thursday, June 30, praising his […]
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Following Hospitalization, Travis Barker Thanks Kris Jenner, Seemingly Enjoys Relaxing Beach Day Before Getting Back To Work

Travis Barker gave his loved ones and fans quite a scare last week. Many across the web expressed concern after the Blink-182 drummer tweeted “God Save Me” around the time he was picked up by an ambulance. He was subsequently taken to the hospital, where he was accompanied by wife Kourtney Kardashian. It was later revealed that the entertainer was suffering from pancreatitis, which was spurred by a recent colonoscopy. Thankfully though, the star seems to be getting back to his old self, as he thanked Kris Jenner and enjoyed a day at the beach before getting back to work.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Calabasas, CA
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
NME

Travis Barker receiving “intensive treatment” after suffering “severe life-threatening pancreatitis”

Travis Barker has updated fans on the status of his health, after reports that emerged earlier this week claimed he was hospitalised for pancreatitis. News of Barker’s health crisis broke on Wednesday (June 29) when photos showed the Blink-182 drummer being carried on an ambulance stretcher. He’d reportedly been checked in to LA’s West Hills Hospital on Tuesday morning (June 28), but was later transferred by ambulance to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
ETOnline.com

Travis Barker Enjoys Beach Day With Kourtney Kardashian Following Health Scare

Travis Barker appeared to be getting some beachside rest and relaxation in on July 4, just days after he was hospitalized for life threatening pancreatitis. The 46-year-old Blink-182 drummer was accompanied by wife Kourtney Kardashian, and two of her kids -- 9-year-old daughter, Penelope, and 7-year-old son, Reign. The 43-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Watch Khloe Kardashian Reveal Who Her "Crush" Is in Cheeky Video

Watch: Khloe Kardashian Reveals How to Flirt With Her on Hot Ones. It's True, Khloe Kardashian just revealed who she's crushing on. The 38-year-old Good American founder took to TikTok on July 5 to share some insight into her love life in a 10-second video. In the short and sweet clip, the reality TV personality looked fabulous in a bright Barbie-pink latex outfit that she styled with tousled hair and glam makeup. Using the viral "Do you have a crush?" audio, Khloe then revealed the person who has been stealing her heart.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercedes G Wagon#Tmz
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
digitalspy.com

Kourtney Kardashian unveils striking new look with purple hair makeover

Kourtney Kardashian has responded to life's trials and tribulations in a way many of us can relate to: by switching up her hairstyle. The Kardashians, they're just like us. As her husband Travis Barker continues to recover from pancreatitis, Kourtney has unveiled a subtle yet irresistibly cool new look on social media – and it'll have you visiting the hair dye aisle in your local Superdrug in no time.
CELEBRITIES
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

164K+
Followers
18K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy