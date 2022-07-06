ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's How Kane Brown Is Getting Everyone Fired Up For His Next Song

By Kelly Fisher
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Kane Brown is getting everyone fired up for the song “y’all have been asking for.” The country music trailblazer announced on his social media channels that “Grand” is set to drop on July 22: “LETS BLOW IT UP.”

Brown’s upcoming single switches gears from his latest offering, the ‘90s country-inspired “Like I Love Country Music,” packed with references to some of the genre’s most legendary artists (including Willie Nelson, George Jones, Johnny Cash and others). That song is one that'll make any listener want to step into a pair of cowboy boots and hit the dance floor of a honky tonk. Brown’s soon-to-release song is one that fans are already calling a “banger,” and they’re already “obsessed” with it.

During a recent (virtual) stop by The Bobby Bones Show, Brown dished about his upcoming album. One highly-anticipated detail is that track 5 of the project includes his wife, Katelyn, singing with him. Brown — who was named one of Time’s most influential people in 2021 — said he helped calm Katelyn’s nerves by dancing while she was in the recording studio. The couple tied the knot in 2018, and have since welcomed two adorable daughters: Kingsley Rose and Kodi Jane. Listen to the sneak peek of Brown’s upcoming single here:

#Cowboy Boots#Time
