ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Remembering Derek Carr Rallying Raiders to 2016 Playoffs

By Tom LaMarre
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FYIWo_0gWSfQeg00

Quarterback Derek Carr has led the Oakland-Las Vegas Raiders to 30 game-winning drives in the fourth quarter and overtime in his nine seasons with the Silver and Black, according to Pro Football Reference.

The 6-3, 210-pound Carr, who was selected by the Raiders in the second round (No. 36 overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Fresno State, pulled off seven of those comebacks in 2016 to put Oakland in the playoffs with a 12-4 record.

One of the most impressive of those came when Carr threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and rallied the Raiders to a 27-20 victory over the Houston Oilers in Week 10 on Monday Night Football at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

“Oh man, you talk about winning games in the stretch, (Carr) put us in position to win the game,” said Raiders All-Pro defensive end/outside linebacker Khalil Mack, who made his seventh sack in five games and eighth of the season. “And you’ve seen the pass to (Jamize) Olawale, you’ve seen the pass to the Latavius, he’s playing great football.”

Quarterback Brock Osweiler thew a 12-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver and running back Lamar Miller ran one yard for a touchdown before Nick Novak’s second field goal of the game from 27 yards to give the Oilers a 20-13 lead with 10:57 left in the game.

However, Carr pulled the Raiders even only 13 seconds later when he hit fullback Jamize Olawale with what turned out to be a 75-yard touchdown pass to make it 20-20 with 10:44 left.

“That was huge for our team,” wide receiver Amari Cooper said of Olawale’s touchdown. “Everybody was happy on the sidelines and you saw that they felt like the momentum was shifting for them.”

The Raiders’ defense then took over, stopping Miller for no gain on third and fourth downs and short, giving the ball back to Carr and the Raiders at the Oakland 23-yard line with a little more than six minutes remaining in the game.

Carr went back to work at his specialty of driving his team to victory in the final minutes, needing only five plays to give the Raiders a 27-20 lead on a 35-yard touchdown pass to Cooper with 4:43 remaining in the game.

The Raiders’ defense did its job again, forcing the Oilers to punt with three minutes remaining, and this time Carr and the Silver and Black were able to run out the clock.

On fourth-and-one at the Houston 39-yard line with over a minute to left in the game, the Raiders went for it, and running back Latavius Murray broke off a six-yard run to essentially wrap up the victory.

“There’s never a doubt in our minds,” said Carr, who completed 21-of-31 passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns, including a 17-yarder to running back Jalen Richard in the second quarter. “There was never a doubt last year, there is never a doubt this year. It’s just, who’s going to make the play?”

“We have worked for it. But we know when we get there, we’re going to be humble. We are going to remain humble. As soon as you get proud, you will fall. …We fear nobody – that’s what Coach (Jack) Del Rio teaches us.”

Unfortunately, after getting the Raiders to the playoffs for the first time since 2002, Carr didn’t get there himself because he sustained a broken right leg in the 15th game of the regular season, a 23-15 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Without Carr, the Raiders lost to the same Texans, 27-14, in an AFC wild-card game.

Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up-to-the-second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Randy Moss no longer part of ESPN's 'Monday Night Football' coverage

Randy Moss will continue working as an analyst for ESPN during the 2022 NFL season, but we may be seeing slightly less of him. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that Moss will continued to appear on “Sunday NFL Countdown,” but we will not see the Hall of Famer on ESPN’s pregame show the following day. Moss will not be working as an analyst for “Monday Night Football” this year. The decision was one that Moss made.
NFL
BroBible

The Browns Are Being Blasted For Their Statement Following The Baker Mayfield Trade

The Browns have traded Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers. The move ends an offseason of drama between the signal caller and the team that drafted him. The 2021 season ended with Cleveland missing out on the playoffs, and Mayfield needing shoulder surgery in January. The passer played through injury for most of the year, leading the Browns to an 6-8 mark in his 14 starts. This, a season after taking the organization to its first postseason appearance in nearly 20 years.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Raiders QB Derek Carr Ranked Below Average in His Decision-Making

The Las Vegas Raiders are heading into a season in which the pressure to make the playoffs has never been higher. Derek Carr is coming off one of his best seasons and the Raiders added a game-changing wide receiver in Davante Adams. Pair him up with an excellent slot receiver and a dynamic tight end and not much should be able to get in the way of the Raiders in 2022.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Jerry Jeudy, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy has “learned a lot” since Russell Wilson‘s arrival and thinks they are creating an “explosive team” going into next season. “Every detail matters with him. You learn a lot, just how hard he works and how focused he is when he’s on the field and on the board. You realize how locked in he his. I’ve learned a lot. He’s a great quarterback. I am excited to play with him,” Jeudy said, via Denver 7’s Troy Renck. “I mean it’s going to be very exciting. I feel like we are going to be a very explosive team. I feel like we’ve got all the pieces we needed, so we’ve just gotta put it together. And I am excited that is going to happen.”
DENVER, CO
AllSteelers

One NFL Analyst Still Believes Steelers Should Trade for Jimmy Garoppolo

The Pittsburgh Steelers have three quarterbacks competing for their starting job this offseason, but one NFL analyst still believes their best option isn't on the roster. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio identified eight teams he believes should still trade for San Francisco 49er's quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Second on that list, just under the Cleveland Browns, are the Steelers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Raiders News: Why Is Derek Carr Excited For Josh Jacobs?

Derek Carr, quarterback of the Las Vegas Raiders, and his brother, David, appeared on NFL Network on Friday morning to discuss the Silver and Black. He touched on a lot of things, such as the team’s new additions, competition in the AFC West, and the work being put in by guys like Darren Waller and Josh Jacobs. He actually elaborated on Jacobs more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Von Miller

ESPN’s Nick Wagoner lists 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo as a veteran cut candidate, as if San Francisco can’t find a trade partner they’ll have to consider just outright releasing him to avoid paying him $27 million to be a backup. Wagoner says if there’s no trade market,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
411mania.com

Goldberg Recalls the Night He Won the WCW World Title, the Falcons Saving Him From an nWo Beatdown

– During a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show last week, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg recalled the night he won the WCW World Championship from Hulk Hogan in 1998. Goldberg revealed there was an off-air moment that fans didn’t see on TV, where the Atlanta Falcons players saved Goldberg from an nWo beatdown. Goldberg used to play for the Falcons before his wrestling career. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
WWE
RaiderMaven

Raiders WR Porter Made Good News and Bad

Jerry Porter had a very productive eight-year career with the Oakland Raiders, but he is often remembered most for his run-ins with Coaches Jon Gruden and Art Shell. Also, after the Raiders won the AFC West title in each of his first three seasons and lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 48-21, in Super Bowl XXXVII, they went 19-61 in Porter’s last five seasons with the team.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

San Francisco 49ers 2022 Fantasy Outlook: Jimmy Garoppolo Era Appears to Be Over

The San Francisco 49ers rode the legs and hands of WR Deebo Samuel in 2021 to a second trip to the postseason in three years. But, ultimately, their lack of quarterback play led San Fran one game short of a Super Bowl berth. This season, QB Trey Lance gets his chance to run the offense and show off his 2021 first-round draft pedigree. RB Elijah Mitchell flashed in his first year in the NFL, but he must prove he can stay healthy and handle a heavy early-down opportunity. In addition, San Francisco has a rising defense and two other robust receiving options (WR Brandon Aiyuk and TE George Kittle). The 49ers will be in the heat of the battle again in 2022.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Texans#Colts#American Football#Pro Football Reference#The Houston Oilers
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Signing of Anthony Barr 'Still on the Table'

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have the room. The Dallas Cowboys have the need. The Dallas Cowboys still have the idea of Anthony Barr "on the table.''. The Cowboys' tolerance for La’el Collins following a suspension last season dipped all the way to the point to where his His cap figure of $14.93 million was deemed unmanageable.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

All Eyes On Raiders Offensive Line

All eyes will be on the Raiders Offensive Line this fall .It’s no secret the Raiders have top level skill position players; Top three receiving targets in Adams, Waller, and Renfow combined with a quality group of RB that can create mismatches while keeping guys fresh. Carr is a lighting rod for criticism but he’s a top 15 QB at minimum. Carr is poised for his best season under Head Coach Josh McDaniels. The only thing keeping this team from a top 5 offense is the lingering questions about the O Line.
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers Quarterback Competition

It’s going to be a crowded QB room for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ben Roethlisberger, recently retired, opening the doors for a new starting quarterback after 18 seasons. There are four quarterbacks on the Pittsburgh Steelers roster for the 22/23 NFL season. Training camps haven’t officially started. Can a quarterback competition settle the line up?
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
RaiderMaven

Raiders Didn't Miss a Beat When Davis Replaced Shell

Since the Oakland-Los Angeles Raiders had Hall of Fame offensive lineman Art Shell, Gene Upshaw, Jim Otto, and Bob Brown during the glory years of their storied history, some other outstanding O-linemen unfortunately seem to be underrated and/or overlooked. One was 6-6, 290-pound tackle Bruce Davis, who was selected by...
NFL
WegENT

Ranking NFL Stadiums by Best Pregame Fan Experience

The National Football League is America’s most popular professional sports league, and it’s not even close. And while the industry has made NFL games a technological spectacle, nothing beats being there in person. Watching the best football in the world is just part of the equation. Along with...
NFL
RaiderMaven

Raiders to Represent in American Century Championship

The annual American Century Championship, an iconic celebrity golf tournament, will kick off this Friday, July 8. The tournament, which will be held for the 33rd time in its history this weekend, will consist of celebrities from all across the board, from current professional athletes, to Hall of Famers, to musicians, and more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RaiderMaven

RaiderMaven

Las Vegas, NV
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
344K+
Views
ABOUT

RaiderMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Las Vegas Raiders

 https://www.si.com/nfl/raiders

Comments / 0

Community Policy