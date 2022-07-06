Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week is back, bringing dining deals

Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week will run Friday, July 22, through Sunday, July 31. Shutterstock

Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week will return this July with several new and recurring restaurants offering three-course, prix fixe dining.

“Summer’s a perfect time to venture out and explore the strong culinary scene all around us,” said Bruce Hensley, partner in Hensley Fontana Public Relations, which runs the Queen’s Feast’s promotion. Participating restaurants can be found in Mecklenburg, Cabarrus and Stanly counties in North Carolina and York and Lancaster counties in South Carolina.

More than 80 restaurants are participating in the July 2022 Queens Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week. Courtesy of Queens Feast

Queen’s Feast details

Here’s the run down:

Where: Participating restaurants

When: July 22-July 31

Cost: Prix fixe dinners range from $30-$45 per person

How to participate: Make reservations at the participating restaurant of your choice and ask for the prix fixe menu.

Facebook: @CharlotteRestaurantWeek

Instagram: @QueensFeast

Twitter: @QueensFeast

New to Queen’s Feast restaurants

New restaurants participating this year include:

Drift on Lake Wylie in Belmont

PARA in South End

Juniper Grill in Ballantyne

Silverlake Ramen in South End and Concord

Tap & Vine in Indian Trail and Stonecrest

Queens Feast started in 2008 to allow restaurants to showcase their offerings to diners every January and July. The event allows for residents and out-of-town visitors to make plans to explore the area’s dining scene, group outings and date nights.