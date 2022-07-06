ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week is back, bringing dining deals

By Lorenza Medley
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 2 days ago
Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week will run Friday, July 22, through Sunday, July 31. Shutterstock

Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week will return this July with several new and recurring restaurants offering three-course, prix fixe dining.

“Summer’s a perfect time to venture out and explore the strong culinary scene all around us,” said Bruce Hensley, partner in Hensley Fontana Public Relations, which runs the Queen’s Feast’s promotion. Participating restaurants can be found in Mecklenburg, Cabarrus and Stanly counties in North Carolina and York and Lancaster counties in South Carolina.

More than 80 restaurants are participating in the July 2022 Queens Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week. Courtesy of Queens Feast

Queen’s Feast details

Here’s the run down:

Where: Participating restaurants

When: July 22-July 31

Cost: Prix fixe dinners range from $30-$45 per person

How to participate: Make reservations at the participating restaurant of your choice and ask for the prix fixe menu.

New to Queen’s Feast restaurants

New restaurants participating this year include:

  • Drift on Lake Wylie in Belmont
  • PARA in South End
  • Juniper Grill in Ballantyne
  • Silverlake Ramen in South End and Concord
  • Tap & Vine in Indian Trail and Stonecrest

Queens Feast started in 2008 to allow restaurants to showcase their offerings to diners every January and July. The event allows for residents and out-of-town visitors to make plans to explore the area’s dining scene, group outings and date nights.

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

