Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week is back, bringing dining deals
Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week will return this July with several new and recurring restaurants offering three-course, prix fixe dining.
“Summer’s a perfect time to venture out and explore the strong culinary scene all around us,” said Bruce Hensley, partner in Hensley Fontana Public Relations, which runs the Queen’s Feast’s promotion. Participating restaurants can be found in Mecklenburg, Cabarrus and Stanly counties in North Carolina and York and Lancaster counties in South Carolina.
Queen’s Feast details
Here’s the run down:
Where: Participating restaurants
When: July 22-July 31
Cost: Prix fixe dinners range from $30-$45 per person
How to participate: Make reservations at the participating restaurant of your choice and ask for the prix fixe menu.
Facebook: @CharlotteRestaurantWeek
Instagram: @QueensFeast
Twitter: @QueensFeast
New to Queen’s Feast restaurants
New restaurants participating this year include:
- Drift on Lake Wylie in Belmont
- PARA in South End
- Juniper Grill in Ballantyne
- Silverlake Ramen in South End and Concord
- Tap & Vine in Indian Trail and Stonecrest
Queens Feast started in 2008 to allow restaurants to showcase their offerings to diners every January and July. The event allows for residents and out-of-town visitors to make plans to explore the area’s dining scene, group outings and date nights.
Comments / 0