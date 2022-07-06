ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

10 COVID Deaths, Nearly 3,000 New Cases Reported in LA County

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33332k_0gWSfMN000
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Nearly 3,000 more COVID-19 infections were reported by Los Angeles County in its latest data, along with 10 new virus-related deaths.

The 2,945 new infections is likely an undercount due to delays in reporting from the weekend. The number is also artificially low due to the prevalence of take-home COVID tests, the results of which are not always reported to the county.

Officially, the new cases lifted the county's cumulative total from throughout the pandemic to 3,143,536. The 10 new fatalities raised the county's death toll to 32,371.

The average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus continued to rise, reaching 14.9%.

Updated COVID hospitalization numbers were not immediately available due to a reporting delay from the state. As of Saturday there were 810 COVID- positive patients in county hospitals, with 91 being treated in intensive care.

County health officials again urged parents to get their children vaccinated against the virus, insisting that while kids tend to experience milder infections, they can still be dangerous or lead to longer-term health issues.

The county to date has confirmed 312 cases of the COVID-related Multi- Symptom Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C. According to the county Department of Public Health, two children under age 5 in the county have died of COVID during the pandemic, along with three kids aged 5 to 11 and six between 12 and 17 years old.

Health officials said outbreaks are being reported at summer camps, youth programs and day care sites.

County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer last week noted an uptick in infections related to workplaces, and urged employers to implement infection-control measures in indoor spaces, such as masking and maintaining physical distancing in communal areas. She said one sector in particular -- the TV and film industry -- has already re-imposed an indoor mask mandate now that the county's hospitalization rate has reached more than 8 per 100,000 residents.

She said that given the continued high level of virus transmission in the county -- particularly with more rapid spread of the highly transmissible BA.4 and BA.5 variants -- people should already be masking up indoors.

The city of Malibu announced Tuesday that masks are again being required inside Malibu City Hall due to surging cases among city staff. The building remains open, but residents are being urged to take advantage of virtual appointments and services.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

Comments / 4

Related
smobserved.com

Stop Giving Booster Shots If You Want to Slow Covid-19 Transmission - Our Message to Los Angeles County Health Department

July 8, 2022 - Los Angeles County has been living under the threat of a new indoor mask mandate for weeks now as Covid-19 cases, driven by various Omicron subvariants, bring more Covid patients to area hospitals. Once there are over 10 Covid patients per 100,000 residents in the hospital, the county is deemed by Centers for Disease Control guidance to be in a High transmission level. A patient is a Covid patient if they test positive for Covid, whether they suffer from the disease or not. If the high level of Covid-positive patients lasts for two weeks, masks will again be required in public indoor spaces. This is by order of the local county health department - it is not a federal law.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Malibu, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
Santa Monica Daily Press

County eyes July 29 as earliest date for mask mandates

Los Angeles County has been under the threat of a new mask mandate for several weeks and while the area inched closer to the threshold with new data released on Thursday, officials also said they’ve changed the way they report cases to better reflect the situation in Los Angeles county specifically.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Youth Programs#Day Care#City Hall#Summer Camps#Mis C
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
beverlypress.com

Wage hike begins in L.A. County

The minimum wage in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County is now $15.96 per hour as of July 1, per the county’s minimum wage ordinance. The ordinance applies to employees who perform at least two hours of work in a week within unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County. Employers...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theavtimes.com

Former coroner’s investigator who won $8.4 million accepts smaller award

A former coroner’s office investigator has accepted a reduction of less than half of a jury’s award of $8.4 million in her whistleblower suit against Los Angeles County — in which she said she was forced into early retirement in 2017 in retaliation for raising suspicions about the death of an 8-year-old disabled boy — rather than face a new trial on damages.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

One Dead Following Possible Fatal Overdose at Palisades Park

One person dead, another hospitalized following possible overdose Tuesday evening. Santa Monica police are investigating a drug overdose at Palisades Park that left one person dead and another hospitalized. According to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD), on July 5 around 8:15 p.m., Santa officers were dispatched to a call...
SANTA MONICA, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
42K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy