Athens, GA

Georgia finishes 19th in Director’s Cup rankings, 6th among SEC teams.

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
 2 days ago
Josh Brooks

Athletic director Josh Brooks led Georgia to its 23rd consecutive top 25 finish in the 2021-2022 LEARFIELD Director’s Cup, the Bulldogs coming in at No. 19.

The Georgia finish ranks sixth among current SEC schools behind:

• No. 5 Florida

• No. 7 Arkansas

• No. 9 Kentucky

• No. 13 Tennessee

• No. 16 LSU

Texas, which will join the SEC in 2025, finished first.

UGA scored 865 points from competing in 15 different NCAA Championships to finish ranked No. 19.

The Cup is an all-sports competition won by the university with the most successful year in NCAA athletics. Points are awarded to individual teams throughout the athletic year based on how well they finish in NCAA Championships.

