Georgia basketball has postseason potential in Mike White’s first season

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
Mike White Mike White was announced as the Georgia mens basketball head coach at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (Photo by Jack Ozmer)

ATHENS — New Georgia men’s basketball coach Mike White says he’s a lot more comfortable taking over this job than his last one at Florida, and it’s easy to understand why.

While there was tons of pressure taking over a championship level program in Gainesville back in 2015, there’s nowhere to go but up at the Bulldogs’ injury-riddled 6-26 campaign last season.

Georgia returns five players, including SEC leading scorer Kario Oquendo (18.3 points per game in league contests) and 6-foot-7, seventh-year senior Jailyn Ingram, who was lost to a season-ending knee injury last December.

“I really like the guys we have here, led by Kario Oquendo, our leading scorer, and Braelen Bridges one of the best returning bigs in our league,” White told DawgNation.

“Jailyn Ingram is trying to get healthy, Jabri Abdur-Rahim and Jaxon Etter are improving daily and working their butts off.”

