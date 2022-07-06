NY Primary Results Indicate Dems are Coalescing Around the Center

BOLD PROPOSAL FOR SUBWAY: POLICE AT TURNSTILES, METAL DETECTORS: Police should be stationed at every subway turnstile set, and new, artificial intelligence-driven metal detectors installed in New York City subways, Samuel Estreicher and Zachary Garrett boldly propose in a New York Law Journal commentary published yesterday. Attributing the 54 percent rise in subway crime since last year and a 39 percent spike in the last month alone to a lack of deterring police presence, Estreicher and Garrett weigh what many could consider an insurmountable price tag, given the $150K annual salary of police officers, against the “brute necessity —even basic human right”— of safeguarding commuters’ lives.
