NY Primary Results Indicate Dems are Coalescing Around the Center

As promised, the Working Families Party has named Gov. Kathy Hochul and Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado as its candidates for their respective offices after Jumaane Williams and Ana María Archila lost to them in the June Democratic primary. The development is not unexpected, as the WFP said it would not play spoiler if their original candidates lost, and Hochul said she would accept the party’s line if offered. So it has been for the past several election cycles – albeit with a more cooperative candidate this year.

1 DAY AGO