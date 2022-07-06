ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead, NY

NY Primary Results Indicate Dems are Coalescing Around the Center

By Kelly Sacco
hofstra.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLawrence Levy, executive dean of the National Center for Suburban Studies spoke with Newsday regarding the upcoming gubernatorial election. “The governor’s exceptionally strong showing in...

news.hofstra.edu

Comments / 11

Eliz Van
2d ago

Look. The Dems are "re-branding" themselves..for now, because they know they are in trouble. They are posing as "moderates" which they definitely are not (with the exception of very few). It's the Dems policies that have caused the divisions and disorder of ALL kinds we are now witnessing! They have no respect for life, freedom of speech, parents, truth and those of faith. They "say" they do. They do not. I do NOT trust them for a minute. Don't be fooled...VOTE RED.

5
 

uticaphoenix.net

State News: Gov. Hochul Announces Nominees for the Commission on Ethics in Lobbying in Government

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced two of the Executive Chamber’s three nominees to the Commission on Ethics in Lobbying and Government. In accordance with the Independent Review Committee’s procedures adopted in June, the public will have seven business days to comment on the nominees and then be presented to the Independent Review Committee of New York’s law school deans for review and approval or denial to serve on the Commission.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
texasmetronews.com

Brooklyn’s Democratic Party leaders suffer primary election setbacks￼

In a primary election that saw few upsets, races for the committee that runs the Brooklyn Democratic Party were an exception: Insurgents and independents gained ground in races for district leader, an unpaid but potentially powerful seat. Candidates who lost included the husband of county party chair Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn,...
BROOKLYN, NY
Washington Examiner

New York congressional candidate to file lawsuit over new state gun law

Republican candidate Carl Paladino in New York's 23rd Congressional District announced his plans Thursday to file a lawsuit over the state's newest gun law. Paladino said the law is much "more unconstitutional" than a different New York gun law that was recently overturned by the Supreme Court. The previous law required that those seeking concealed carrying licenses provide a reason for obtaining the license. The candidate accused Gov. Kathy Hochul and other lawmakers of passing the new law "in a panic."
POLITICS
cityandstateny.com

New York’s true two-person race for governor

As promised, the Working Families Party has named Gov. Kathy Hochul and Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado as its candidates for their respective offices after Jumaane Williams and Ana María Archila lost to them in the June Democratic primary. The development is not unexpected, as the WFP said it would not play spoiler if their original candidates lost, and Hochul said she would accept the party’s line if offered. So it has been for the past several election cycles – albeit with a more cooperative candidate this year.
Hempstead, NY
Government
City
Hempstead, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Kevin Cahill Lost Democratic Primary Election

KINGSTON – Serving as a state assemblyman for 32 of the last 36 years “has been an honor that humbles me to this moment and a privilege few have been given the chance to enjoy,” Kevin Cahill (D, Kingston) said on Wednesday. The long-time lawmaker lost in...
KINGSTON, NY
wrvo.org

Paladino to sue Hochul, NY Legislature Dems over newly passed concealed carry law

Buffalo businessman and Congressional candidate Carl Paladino intends to sue Governor Kathy Hochul and the state Legislature’s Democratic majority over their newly passed gun legislation, he announced Thursday. The new legislation, passed after the US Supreme Court struck down previous longtime legislation, includes restrictions on where members of the...
BUFFALO, NY
New Jersey Globe

Zisa wins re-election in a 2-1 blowout

Jack Zisa has won a massive victory for a third term as Bergen County Republican Chairman, defeating challenger Raymond Herr, 391 to 192, 67%-33%. A former mayor of Hackensack, Zisa was first elected in 2018 without opposition after Paul DiGaetano declined to seek re-election. In 2021 – the election was...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Adirondack Explorer

What will newly passed firearm legislation mean for the Adirondacks?

Republicans, Democrats clash over impact for those carrying guns on park’s public lands. In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling that New York’s concealed carry law was unconstitutional, Gov. Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers passed new firearm legislation in a special session last week that has Democrats and Republicans at odds over how it will impact Adirondack Park residents.
SCHUYLERVILLE, NY
hofstra.edu

Recent census shows the diversification of Long Island

Lawrence Levy, executive dean of the National Center for Suburban Studies, spoke with Newsday about the recent census results showing Long Island becoming more diverse in age and population. While the largest population increase was in the 65 and older population, Long Island also saw smaller population gains among Asian,...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
nypressnews.com

Rudy Giuliani had stents put in after ‘assault’ flap says John Catsimatidis; NYC Mayor Adams: the video doesn’t match up with the allegation

John Catsimatidis — the former mayoral candidate, radio host and supermarket magnate — rushed to Rudy Giuliani’s defense during a radio interview with Mayor Adams on Friday, saying the former mayor had a medical procedure after making the accusation that a man who patted him on the back actually assaulted him.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox40jackson.com

NYC audit rips de Blasio handling of costly ferry project

A new report revealed that when former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was in office, his administration hid nearly a quarter of a billion dollars in spending on the city’s ferry system, fudging the number of taxpayer subsidies for a service that lost tens of millions each year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Minnesota

Kevin Nicholson drops out of Wisconsin GOP governor race

MADISON, Wis. — Republican Kevin Nicholson, a business consultant whose campaign for governor in battleground Wisconsin failed to catch on with conservative voters, announced Tuesday he was dropping out of the race five weeks before the Aug. 9 primary. Nicholson, who decided to run for governor after Republican U.S....
WISCONSIN STATE
WETM 18 News

New York COVID update Thursday, July 7

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As of Thursday, July 7, the COVID-19 daily average is 8.89%. Health Officials said the total number of positive cases is 7,526 statewide. The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide as of Wednesday is 2,255 an increase of 49. Health Officials said, statewide there have been 15 deaths reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Good Morning, Brooklyn: Friday, July 8, 2022

BOLD PROPOSAL FOR SUBWAY: POLICE AT TURNSTILES, METAL DETECTORS: Police should be stationed at every subway turnstile set, and new, artificial intelligence-driven metal detectors installed in New York City subways, Samuel Estreicher and Zachary Garrett boldly propose in a New York Law Journal commentary published yesterday. Attributing the 54 percent rise in subway crime since last year and a 39 percent spike in the last month alone to a lack of deterring police presence, Estreicher and Garrett weigh what many could consider an insurmountable price tag, given the $150K annual salary of police officers, against the “brute necessity —even basic human right”— of safeguarding commuters’ lives.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Gun shops brace for imminent new laws

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New gun laws are on the way in New York, as the state responds to mass shootings across the country, as well as last month’s Supreme Court decision striking down the long-standing concealed carry law. Some of the laws are set to take effect in September. Some things included in recently […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

New York State Police, DEC to issue enforcement guidelines for new concealed carry rules

Questions are mounting about New York state's new rules restricting who can get a concealed carry permit and where firearms can be carried in New York as police wait for enforcement guidelines. New York's Concealed Carry Improvement Act, signed hours after being introduced during an extraordinary session last week, prohibits...

