Is it possible? Would a former Minnesota Viking actually cross the division and join an arch-rival? That is what free-agent linebacker Anthony Barr would be doing if he came to the Green Bay Packers. It would be an unlikely move considering Green Bay already has a crowded group of inside linebackers. The team re-signed First-Team All-Pro De'Vondre Campbell to a new five-year deal earlier this offseason. Gree Bay also drafted Georgia linebacker Quay Walker in the first round of April's NFL Draft. But bringing in a rangy, versatile playmaker like Barr would be an extremely good move by Packers GM Brian Gutekunst.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO