Corvias to Offset Nearly Half of Annual Electricity Consumed by On-Post Housing at Fort Riley

Corvias is kicking off the third phase of its solar energy program at Fort Riley that, when complete, will bring nearly 17MW of renewable energy to power more than 40% of Fort Riley homes. For this phase, Onyx Construction will deliver approximately 4.4MW with two ground mount solar arrays located in the housing community. The project will incorporate a microgrid that can provide backup power to housing and other mission-critical facilities in an emergency.

When phase three is complete, the Corvias solar program will deliver more than 38MW of power across Fort Riley, Fort Meade, and Aberdeen Proving Ground. The military family housing partnership between Corvias and the U.S. Army at Fort Riley is committed to supporting the U.S. Army’s energy-independence goals to ensure mission infrastructure, installation security and the well-being of service members and their families.

“Corvias’ energy services are an extension of our commitment to helping our partners achieve their goals while materially improving the community in which we live and serve,” said Corvias Managing Director Peter Sims. “The Fort Riley solar program is a great example of how the Military Housing Privatization Initiative can contribute to the greater goals of the Army such as providing 100% carbon pollution-free electricity for installation needs by 2030.”

To date, the Corvias solar and energy efficiency program has delivered 28MW of rooftop and ground mount solar in eight phases benefitting three Army installations. This is the equivalent of removing almost 6,000 cars from the road or preserving 187 acres of U.S. forests per year. The solar project complements the Corvias utility management program, which is updating approximately 16,000 military homes with energy and water efficiency technology.

At Fort Riley, Corvias recently delivered 32 renovated and completely reconfigured homes in the Rim Rock neighborhood, a $12M energy upgrade project across 3,800 homes, and is constructing more than 40 new duplex homes in the Warner Peterson community for senior noncommissioned officers.

About Corvias and the Military Housing Privatization Initiative

Corvias is a partner to the U.S. Army as part of the U.S. Department of Defense Military Housing Privatization Initiative (MHPI) to revitalize, operate and maintain on-base military family housing. MHPI has enabled renovations, new construction, and water and energy-saving initiatives, including the largest solar project in Kansas located at the Fort Riley military housing community, which is part of Corvias’ partnership with the Army. In 2019, Corvias developed a $325 million Solutions Investment for its Department of Defense portfolio to fund strategic modernization and resiliency improvements to its U.S. Army base housing infrastructure.

