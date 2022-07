SAFFORD – Police say a man they suspect of stealing a truck and unlawfully fleeing from them did so while under the influence of alcohol. Gerardo Victor Garcia, 35, of Safford, was arrested on June 11 and booked into the Graham County Adult Detention Facility on charges of theft of means of transportation, unlawful flight from pursuing law enforcement, and DUI.

