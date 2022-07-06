ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

MPs to raise concerns over No 10 advisers with links to gambling industry

By Rob Davies
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vLGCp_0gWSdu0m00
The letter is signed by a cross-party group of MPs led by former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith and Labour MP Carolyn Harris. Photograph: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

MPs will this week write to the prime minister to voice concern that No 10 policy advisers with past ties to the gambling industry may be opposing tougher regulation designed to protect vulnerable people and addicts.

It comes as Guardian analysis reveals that the industry lavished £280,000 on MPs in the run-up to an overhaul of gambling laws, which were expected to be published next week.

Politicians enjoyed trips to Wimbledon, Lord’s and the Euro 2020 football tournament courtesy of the £11bn-a-year gambling industry, as well as fees for speaking engagements and salaries for second jobs.

In some cases, MPs spoke in parliament against tougher gambling restrictions on the same day they enjoyed the industry’s hospitality, or shortly afterwards.

But a letter due to be sent this week by a cross-party group of MPs led by the former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith and the Labour MP Carolyn Harris is expected to focus on potential gambling industry influence within Downing Street.

Harris said: “It would be deeply concerning if unelected officials in No 10 with ties to gambling are now involved in making decisions about the contents of the government’s gambling white paper. Frankly the people of this country deserve better and it would bring into question all the outcomes of this review that we have already waited far too long for.”

While the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has drafted proposed reforms, No 10 will have the final say over whether betting logos should be banned from football shirts, as well as a proposed a mandatory levy to fund addiction research, education and treatment.

Westminster insiders said that DCMS proposals were meeting with scepticism from cabinet ministers such as Jacob Rees-Mogg but also from Boris Johnson’s parliamentary private secretary, Andrew Griffith, and his deputy chief of staff David Canzini.

Before becoming a business adviser to Johnson, and then an MP, Griffith was chief financial officer of media group Sky.

While he was in charge of the company’s finances, it sold a 20% stake in SkyBet to gambling firm The Stars Group, now part of the Flutter group that owns Paddy Power for £635m. The broadcaster also benefited from a brand licensing agreement with SkyBet and from significant advertising revenues from gambling companies.

At the end of June 2018, a year before leaving for Downing Street, Griffith held 197,580 shares in Sky and was entitled to up to 6.7m more under a long-term incentive plan.

The company was bought by US media giant Comcast in a deal worth more than £30bn later that year.

Canzini previous worked for CT Group, the lobbying and government affairs firm run by Lynton Crosby, Johnson’s election guru who recently returned to the embattled prime minster’s inner circle.

During Canzini’s time at CT Group, the company worked with betting firm Entain, which owns Ladbrokes and Coral, to create a gamblers’ advocacy group called Players’ Panel.

Its launch was beset by controversy after one of the handpicked members of the panel turned out to have posted racist and homophobic messages on Facebook .

There is no suggestion that Canzini was involved in the Players’ Panel.

Responding to the concerns, No 10 said all Griffith and Canzini’s interests were property declared, and that neither had any financial interests in the gambling industry. It said Griffith had severed all links with Sky Group on his departure in July 2019.

Duncan Smith and Harris are expected to ask No 10 to be as transparent as possible about any direct or indirect ties between advisers and gambling firms.

Separate analysis by the Guardian reveals that 38 MPs, two-thirds of them Conservatives, enjoyed £280,000 in salaries, hospitality and fees for speaking engagements in the period leading up to the gambling review.

One, Jonathan Gullis MP, read from a briefing written by Bet365 during a Westminster Hall debate earlier this year. He later apologised for having forgotten to declare his receipt of tickets to see Stoke City, apparently worth £540.

Analysis of 77 gambling-related entries in the register of MPs’ interests reveals that the biggest beneficiary was the Tewkesbury MP and horse racing enthusiast, Laurence Robertson, who took £13,654 in tickets to sporting events and stands to earn £48,000 over two years advising the Betting & Gaming Council (BGC).

The Shipley MP, Philip Davies, earned nearly £50,000 working for Entain and received £6,788 of tickets to sporting events from Entain, Gamesys, Starsports, Flutter and the BGC.

Scott Benton, who is MP for Blackpool South, accepted £9,359 in tickets, including a seat at England’s Euro 2020 match against Denmark, which he attended hours after speaking out against tougher gambling regulation in parliament.

Benton was at the centre of another row over gambling regulation, after his cross-party group on gambling produced a report that criticised the Gambling Commission for being too tough . One member of the group, the Labour MP Conor McGinn, resigned over the report, while other MPs disassociated themselves from it.

Publicly-available disclosures also show that former gambling minister John Whittingdale accepted £6,000 from the BGC to speak at an event and £4,962 worth of tickets and hospitality from the same organisation at Ascot.

A government spokesperson said: “The government has consulted on a major and wide-ranging review of gambling laws to ensure they are fit for the digital age and build on our strong track record of tackling gambling-related harm.

“We will publish our gambling white paper in the coming weeks.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lynton Crosby
Person
Jacob Rees Mogg
Person
Carolyn Harris
Person
Andrew Griffith
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Why did Boris Johnson resign? Timeline of his biggest scandals in No 10

Boris Johnson entered Downing Street for the first time as prime minister on 24 July 2019 and his Number 10 tale has been one of continuing scandal and controversy beyond what the British public has endured in living memory.Within weeks of claiming the top job he put himself on the wrong side of the law by proroguing parliament in order to avoid scrutiny of his Brexit plans – an episode that set the tone for his tumultuous premiership.He spent the next few years stumbling through scandal after scandal, maintaining a few loyal courtiers but alienating ever more of his...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gambling Commission#Gambling Addiction#Politics#Uk#Tory#Labour
The Guardian

Johnson may be finished but the damage he did lives on

For all the talk by nationalists about how much they value unity, democracy and tradition, nationalism always turns out to be the most divisive, undemocratic and disrespectful political principle imaginable. The Brexit variety is no different. It was entirely predictable that it would not so much liberate a sovereign nation...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Mortally wounded’ Boris Johnson urged by papers to ‘go with dignity’

The Prime Minister is encouraged by almost all of the papers to abandon his attempts to save his premiership.The overall mood amid resignations and potential leadership challenges is best summarised by The Times’ leading article, which closes: “Britain will not function effectively while he tarries.”The Sun runs “Resign! Resign! Resign!” along the top of its page 4 and 5 spread, before calling Boris Johnson a “greased piglet” on the following double-page piece.The editorial in the paper’s opinion section is more balanced, acknowledging Mr Johnson got the “big calls” right.“Boris must ask himself if he honestly believes he can revive his...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
Country
Denmark
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Jacob Rees-Mogg says Boris Johnson could last as prime minister for over 20 years

Boris Johnson could last for 20 years as prime minister, Brexit Opportunities minister Jacob Rees-Mogg has said.The prime minister's leadership is in jeopardy after numerous ministers, including health secretary Sajid Javid and chancellor Rishi Sunak, offered their resignations.Likening Johnson to Robert Walpole, whose premiership lasted two decades, Rees-Mogg suggested that the PM wasn't going anywhere anytime soon."I'm going for Walpole. Walpole did 21 years, and I'd like to see the Prime Minister do better than Walpole", Rees-Mogg told Sky News.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Johnson commits to spending 2.5% of GDP on defence - follow live
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

347K+
Followers
82K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy