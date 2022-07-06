ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winneshiek County, IA

FOUND: Winneshiek County teen who left home with man she met online

By Watch
cbs2iowa.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIDGEWAY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — 7/7/2022 3:30PM UPDATE: Yaritze Pastor Junech has been safely located by law enforcement in Tennessee. This case is ongoing, and no additional...

cbs2iowa.com

adelnews.com

'This case is not ... gathering dust': Investigation continues 10 years after Evansdale girls were killed

A decade after two young girls from Evansdale were abducted and murdered, investigators and family are still searching for answers. Cousins Elizabeth Collins, 8, and Lyric Cook-Morrissey, 10, were abducted while riding their bikes in Evansdale in Black Hawk County on July 13, 2012. Their bodies were found seven months later by hunters in rural Bremer County, about 25 miles away.
EVANSDALE, IA
kwayradio.com

Nashua Postal Worker Arrested

A Nashua woman, who slammed into a semi while working as a rural route postal carrier, has been arrested and charged for seriously injuring her passenger, according to KIMT. 46 year old Carey Agnitsch was arrested on Friday and charged with Serious Injury by Vehicle. Agnitsch was driving down Timber Avenue in Floyd County on July 26th of last year when she collided with the semi at the intersection of 270th Street. The semi had the right of way and there was nothing blocking the view of Agnitsch, who failed to brake or make any attempt to avoid the semi. Both Agnitsh and her passenger had to be extracated from her vehicle. They were taken to Mayo Clinic for treatment of serious injuries. The semi driver was not hurt. Agnitsch, who has a history of drug use tested positive for drugs while in the hospital, although it has not been reported which drugs were in her system.
NASHUA, IA
Ridgeway, IA
Crime & Safety
Winneshiek County, IA
Crime & Safety
County
Winneshiek County, IA
KCRG.com

One person hurt when motorcycles collide east of Edgewood

EDGEWOOD, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash on a rural Clayton County road led to one person being hurt, according to officials. At around 11:17 a.m. on Saturday, the Iowa State Patrol and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a crash along Hilton Road near its intersection with Iowa Highway 3, located east of Edgewood. Troopers believe that two motorcycles were traveling southbound on Hilton Road when one rear-ended another.
EDGEWOOD, IA
KCRG.com

Stranger saves 9-year-old from close call on Turkey River

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A 9-year-old is thanking the man she says rescued her during a close call on the Turkey River. It happened on June 24th near North Fayette Valley Elementary and Middle School in Elgin. ”I was with my aunt camping with all her family friends and my...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

One hurt after two motorcycles crash in Clayton County

Iowa State Patrol says one person was taken to the hospital after two motorcycles crashed in Clayton County Saturday. According to a crash report, the crash happened around 11 Saturday afternoon just north of Highway 3 on Hilton Road. ISP reports both motorcycles were traveling south when one motorcycle hit the other from behind.
CLAYTON COUNTY, IA
Sasquatch 107.7

Two Men Charged With Exchanging Gunfire in Rochester Neighborhood

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Charges were filed Friday against two Rochester men accused of exchanging gunfire outside of a residence in early June. 27-year-old Larry Dion Jackson and 20-year-old Kacey Kamara are charged with second-degree assault and illegal possession of firearms. In addition, Kamara is facing a charge of using a dangerous weapon in a drive-by shooting and witness tampering.
ROCHESTER, MN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KAAL-TV

Warrant issued for Rochester man who skipped 6 hearings

(ABC 6 News) - Olmsted County Court issued a warrant for Randy Rocha after he failed to appear at his July 7 sentencing for 1st degree drug sale. Rocha, of Rochester, pleaded guilty to the crime in April of this year, and was expected to receive a probational sentence of 95 months, including time in treatment programs, on Thursday, July 7.
ROCHESTER, MN
1057kokz.com

Iowa Irish Fest–August 5th-7th

Music, Dance, and Good Times for all. The 2022 Iowa Irish Fest features an incredible variety of world-class entertainment, each offering multiple performances, can only be found in downtown Waterloo during the first weekend in August! When these individuals and groups are not on stage, they are often found among the crowd, interacting with festgoers, leading educational sessions, and enjoying the talent of their fellow artists.
WATERLOO, IA
Sasquatch 107.7

Repeat Rochester Traffic Offender Charged for DWI

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester woman with a history of traffic violation convictions was stopped again with a young passenger in the vehicle. 26-year-old Laveena Phutseevong was charged with two counts of second-degree DWI, driving after revocation and speeding after she was pulled over on the 1900 block of Broadway Ave. last month. The criminal complaint says an Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputy spotted Phutseevong traveling at an estimated speed between 50 and 60 mph in a 40 mph zone.
ROCHESTER, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

Grand Meadow woman injured in two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 63 in Mower County Friday afternoon

A Grand Meadow woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 63 in Mower County Friday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2010 Buick Enclave being driven by 62-year old Gale Denise Gavin of Grand Meadow was traveling southbound on Highway 63 at approximately 2:29 p.m. Friday afternoon, and a 2009 Volkswagen Passat being driven by 43-year old Shaun Michael Jordan of Spring Valley was northbound on Highway 63 when a tire came off of Jordan’s vehicle and struck Gavin’s vehicle at mile marker 22 in Racine Township.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester man faces second drug arrest in matter of weeks

(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester man faces a second set of drug charges after fleeing an accident on Kenosha Drive. Aden Aden, 31, of Rochester, is accused of 5th degree controlled substance possession, failure to report a collision, and driving after revocation after allegedly striking a parked car and fleeing, leaving behind more than 30 pills that Rochester police suspect contain fentanyl.

