Do you want to have a voice in how Early Voting works for the midterm election this November? Buncombe County Election Services released this five-question survey, with results guiding real outcomes. The Buncombe County Board of Elections will take feedback into consideration when determining the number of locations and weekend hours for Early Voting, and by responding to the survey, voters can help ensure they have access to the locations and times that best suit their needs.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO