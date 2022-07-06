The Church Pension Fund Announces the Election of Canon Kathryn McCormick as Chair of Its Board of Trustees

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 6, 2022--

The Church Pension Fund (CPF), a financial services organization that serves The Episcopal Church, announced the election of Canon Kathryn McCormick as Chair of its Board of Trustees (CPF Board) effective upon the close of the General Convention. She succeeds the Rt. Rev. Thomas J. Brown, who served as Chair since 2018. In addition, Canon Rosalie Simmonds Ballentine, Esq. was elected as one of two Vice Chairs, and the Rt. Rev. Brian N. Prior (subject to his re-election to the CPF Board) was re-elected Vice Chair.

“Kathryn, Rosalie, and Brian are recognized leaders in the Church and on the CPF Board,” said Mary Kate Wold, Chief Executive Officer and President of CPF. “I look forward to continuing the important work of the board under their leadership.

“I also want to thank Thomas for his guidance over the past four years, which have been some of the most challenging in our 100-year history. His wisdom and dedication to our Church and the CPF Board have been inspirational, and we are grateful for his support.”

Canon McCormick said, “I am honored to serve as the next CPF Board Chair. We are in the middle of very important discussions about finances, parity, cybersecurity, and diversity, equity and inclusion. I look forward to helping the board continue its work in support of our Church.”

About The Church Pension Fund Board of Trustees

Governance of CPF is provided by a 25-member Board of Trustees, 24 of whom are elected by the General Convention of The Episcopal Church. CPF’s CEO and President is appointed by the CPF Board and serves as the 25th Trustee. The CPF Board is responsible for oversight of CPG’s strategic direction and makes important policy decisions that affect the products and services that CPG offers the clergy and lay employees of The Episcopal Church and its institutions, working closely with its Executive Leadership Team. Lay and ordained church leaders, experienced investment managers, business and professional leaders, and attorneys are among the professions represented on the CPF Board. Learn more about the leadership and governance of CPF.

About The Church Pension Fund

The Church Pension Fund (CPF) and its affiliated companies, collectively referred to as the Church Pension Group (CPG), maintain three lines of business—benefits, insurance, and publishing. CPG provides retirement, health, life insurance, and related benefits for clergy and lay employees of The Episcopal Church, as well as property and casualty insurance, and book and music publishing, including the official worship materials of the Church. CPF is incorporated in the state of New York, examined by the New York State Department of Financial Services, and independently audited by a global professional services organization. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn. cpg.org

