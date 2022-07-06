Hobbs Brook Real Estate Names Peter Gottlieb as President and CEO

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 6, 2022--

Hobbs Brook Real Estate LLC (HBRE), a pioneering developer, owner and operator of premier office and life science space throughout the United States and Singapore, today announced that it has named Peter Gottlieb as President and CEO to spearhead its overall strategic initiatives. Based in HBRE’s Mainspring Campus in Waltham, MA, Gottlieb will be responsible for the development of the company’s long-term real estate investment strategy in partnership with its vertically integrated development and operations teams.

Hobbs Brook Real Estate CEO Peter Gottlieb (Photo: Business Wire)

“HBRE has an outstanding reputation of delivering dynamic, state-of-the-art, sustainable buildings that are carefully programmed to suit tenants’ needs, and is in an ideal position for growth,” said Gottlieb. “The company has an impressive track record of success within its five million square foot portfolio, and I am thrilled for the opportunity to lead its advancement.”

Gottlieb’s strategy will incorporate key drivers, including the evolving workforce, demographics, and operating environment, and focus on asset and geographic diversification.

Prior to joining HBRE, Gottlieb held roles at firms including Jones Lang LaSalle, Goldman Sachs, and DRA Advisors. Most recently, Gottlieb was Senior Vice President and Regional Director at Rubenstein Partners, where he managed investment activity in the New England and Chicago markets.

Gottlieb holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Trinity College.

About Hobbs Brook Real Estate LLC

Hobbs Brook Real Estate is an innovative commercial real estate leader with a portfolio of forward-thinking, sustainable properties in the United States and Singapore. Shaping the market since 1952, the company acquires, develops, manages, and serves as a valued partner to a variety of stakeholders. Hobbs Brook Real Estate brings unique property visions to life with a commitment to improving both the environment and the community.

