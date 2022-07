NEW YORK (AP) — Hours after a gunman killed seven people at a July 4th parade in suburban Chicago, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker tapped into the frustration of many fellow Democrats at the seeming inability of the U.S. to curb gun violence. “If you’re angry today, I’m here to tell you: Be angry. I’m furious,” Pritzker said. But at the White House, President Joe Biden was more focused on reassurance than anger. “I know it can be exhausting and unsettling,” he said, adding that “we’re going to get through all of this.”

