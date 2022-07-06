ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OKC Thunder Girls, O-City Dance Crew Holding Auditions This Weekend

By News 9
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome new faces will be joining the Oklahoma City...

All Around Artist “Starr Lyfe”

Starr Lyfe (formally known as Young Star) is what we call an “All Around Artist”. He was born in San Diego but moved to Long Beach as a baby. A major move to Oklahoma City at 11 with his mother presented Starr Lyfe with a very different life than the LBC presented-one that would eventually include rhyming as more than a hobby. As an adolescent, Starr Lyfe attended Putnam City High School where he heard the lyrical prowess and influence of Tupac, Z-Ro and Tech N9ne permeate the hallways.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahomans struggle to stay cool at home during hot summer days

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans are struggling to stay cool in their homes during the hot summer days. So, what are the best ways to avoid the air conditioning going out?. Heating and air professionals said it’s vital to keep the coils clean on outdoor air-conditioning units or it could be working too hard and will eventually stop altogether. However, there are ways to avoid this.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
New Restaurant, Bar Opens In NW OKC

A new bar and restaurant is opening up Friday along Northwest Expressway near Meridian called the Back Porch. It will offer lunch and dinner options every day of the week with brunch being served from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. There will be a full service...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Small Firework Explosion At Yukon's Freedom Fest Celebration

Yukon officials said a fireworks malfunction caused a small explosion Monday night at the city's Freedom Fest. The explosion comes a day after OKC's fireworks show malfunctioned at Scissortail Park, injuring three people. The City of Yukon released a statement saying, in part, it ended the fireworks show "to ensure...
YUKON, OK
Gas prices dropping across Oklahoma City metro area

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Some much needed relief – appreciated by some, even if small – as gas prices have dipped ever so slightly in Oklahoma. According to AAA Oklahoma, the average price per gallon in the state has lowered about .6-cents a gallon over the past week. That’s also down from the peak of $4.66 on June 15.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Three-story Oklahoma City home a total loss after large fire

OKLAHOMA CITY — A three-story Oklahoma City home is considered a total loss after it caught fire Friday morning. Around 7 a.m., firefighters were finishing up putting out a dumpster fire when a tree-trimming crew alerted them of a house fire near Northwest 23rd Street and Western Avenue. Crews...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Fire causes popular Norman restaurant to close temporarily

NORMAN, Okla. — A popular restaurant along Interstate 35 in Norman is temporarily closed after a small fire on the building's roof early Wednesday morning. Ted's Café Escondido officials said in a news release that an equipment fire started Wednesday morning. The restaurant was already closed, and officials said the Norman Fire Department quickly contained the flames.
NORMAN, OK
El Reno Man Dies At Major County Oilfield

An El Reno man has been identified after he was found dead Thursday at a Major County oilfield. Medical personnel said they found Jerry Pollard just before 9 a.m. at a swab rig location approximately six miles outside of Fairview. Authorities said Pollard, an employee of Orco Service, LLC, died...
EL RENO, OK
OU football: Broyles looking forward to involvement under Venables

Body Jul. 6—Ryan Broyles remembers a lot from his playing days at Oklahoma. But before his time in the spotlight as a top receiver in college football, Broyles remembers his early days in an OU uniform. Specifically, he remembers being a thorn in the side of Brent Venables, OU’s then-defensive coordinator.
NORMAN, OK

