OKC Thunder Girls, O-City Dance Crew Holding Auditions This Weekend

Starr Lyfe (formally known as Young Star) is what we call an “All Around Artist”. He was born in San Diego but moved to Long Beach as a baby. A major move to Oklahoma City at 11 with his mother presented Starr Lyfe with a very different life than the LBC presented-one that would eventually include rhyming as more than a hobby. As an adolescent, Starr Lyfe attended Putnam City High School where he heard the lyrical prowess and influence of Tupac, Z-Ro and Tech N9ne permeate the hallways.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO