CENTRAL WISCONSIN – The summertime supply of blood, and those who give it, are both critically low, and the Blood Center of Northcentral Wisconsin is hoping to change both. With monthly blood drives in Wisconsin Rapids just around the corner, president/CEO Emily Jolin says, “Nearly every one of us has the power to save a life, and it only takes about an hour. That’s how little time it takes to donate blood. Blood supplies remain very low, so please consider being a blood donor.”

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI ・ 23 HOURS AGO