ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Takoma Park, MD

Takoma Park Middle School locked down after threat made

By Brian Farrell
DC News Now
DC News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19PAUb_0gWSd4db00

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — A middle school went on lockdown Wednesday morning after someone called in a threat to the school.

Chris Cram, Director of the Department of Communications for Montgomery County Public Schools, said administrators received the call around 10 a.m. The school went on lockdown, but a short time later transitioned to a shelter in place status.

Mail carriers robbed at gunpoint in DC, Montgomery County

Members of the Takoma Park Police Department were at the school investigating the threat, and the shelter in place order was lifted at 11:15 a.m.

Staff members and students were at the school as part of Montgomery County Public Schools’ summer enrichment program which started Wednesday.

The school’s principal, Erin Martin, shared this message with families:

Dear Takoma Park MS Community,

I am writing to share information about a serious incident that occurred today, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. At around 10 am this morning, the school received a voicemail with a threatening message. Following established MCPS protocol, we enacted our Lockdown procedure and contacted Takoma Park Police Department for support. The police department responded and in collaboration with school staff have begun an investigation. In collaboration with the police, we transitioned the school to a Shelter-in-Place, which means that programs continued with staff and students inside the building and our exterior doors are locked. At approximately 11:15 we discontinued the Shelter-in-Place and have resumed normal operations. The Takoma Park police will maintain a presence at the school for the remainder of the day.

Erin Martin

Principal, Takoma Park Middle School

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mymcmedia.org

Lockdown at Takoma Park Middle School Over, No Active Threat Found

Summer school students at Takoma Park Middle School are no longer are in lockdown following a call Wednesday morning about a possible threat, according to Takoma Park police. Police noted that the issue is resolved and the lockdown lifted. There was no active threat, according to police. Just before 11...
TAKOMA PARK, MD
fox5dc.com

3 people hurt after shooting at McDonald's in Prince George's County

RIVERDALE PARK, Md. - Three people were hurt after a shooting at a McDonald's in Prince George's County, according to police. The Riverdale Park Police said the shooting happened Friday afternoon at the McDonald's located in the 5600 block of Riverdale Road in Riverdale Park, Maryland. Police confirm that three...
RIVERDALE PARK, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, MD
Education
Local
Maryland Government
City
Takoma Park, MD
State
Washington State
Local
Maryland Education
Takoma Park, MD
Government
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Government
WJLA

Man wanted in fatal shooting of 16-year-old boy in Northeast DC, police say

WASHINGTON (7News) — Police in D.C. said they are looking for a man wanted in connection to a homicide earlier this week. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department were flagged down by a citizen in the 700 block of Kenilworth Terrace, Northeast on Tuesday around 1:10 a.m. and found a teen boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Police said the boy, identified as 16-year-old Levoire Simmons, of Northeast, D.C., was pronounced dead on the scene.
arlnow.com

BREAKING: Police responding to shooting in Green Valley

(Updated at 11:30 p.m.) Police are on scene of a reported shooting in Arlington’s Green Valley neighborhood. Initial reports suggest that a man was shot in the arm and chest near the Lucky Seven Food Mart at 3215 24th Street S. Police are looking for a black Honda Civic that reportedly then fled from the scene.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erin Martin
Shore News Network

13-Year-Old Reported Missing in Clarksburg

GAITHERSBURG, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old from Clarksburg. Jazmyne Nychole Mickens was last seen at approximately 6:20 p.m., on Thursday, July 7, 2022, leaving from...
CLARKSBURG, MD
NBC Washington

Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck by Car in Fairfax County

A pedestrian hit Wednesday night in the Alexandria area of Fairfax County has died. Doris McPhail, 56, of Alexandria was struck by a vehicle on Richmond Highway near Huntington Avenue about 10:20 p.m., Fairfax County police said. McPhail was crossing Richmond Highway outside of a crosswalk. The driver did not...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Shore News Network

Police Make Arrest in Southwest D.C. Shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police detectives have made an arrest in the shooting of a man that took place on June 21st. This incident happened on the Unit Block of Galveston Street in Southwest, D.C. According to detectives, “At approximately 6:14 pm, members of the Seventh...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Park Police#Highschool#Takoma Park Middle School#Takoma Park Ms Community#Mcps#Shelter
WJLA

Body found near car in Springfield belongs to missing man, Fairfax County police say

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Police say a body found near a car in Springfield belongs to a man who was reported missing since May. Last month, the Fairfax County Police Department asked for the public's help in locating "critically missing" 53-year-old Juan Ward. Police said Ward was last seen at 12:47 p.m. on May 25 at a Navy Federal ATM at 12520 Dillingham Square in Woodbridge.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Teens arrested after carjacking in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. - Two teens were arrested Wednesday in connection with a carjacking where a woman was dragged in her own vehicle in Downtown Silver Spring. Montgomery County Police confirm the woman was carjacked after 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. FOX 5 was told the woman stopped to visit the...
SILVER SPRING, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Lockdown
WUSA9

Arrest made after fatal shooting in Woodbridge shopping center parking lot

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that killed a 19-year-old man in a Woodbridge shopping center parking lot last month. Prince William County Police Department detectives arrested and charged Angel Alfonso Morales Flores on July 6 for the shooting that happened June 14 in the 4400 block of Cheshire Station Plaza in Woodbridge, Virginia.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
NBC Washington

Driver Critically Injured Person, Fled Crash in Alexandria, Police Say

Editor's Note: The victim has died. Read the update here. Fairfax County Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian. The crash happened about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on Route 1 and Huntington Avenue in the Alexandria section of the county, just south of the Capital Beltway. The...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
wfmd.com

Two Shot Early Tuesday Morning In Frederick

Both were taken to area trauma centers. Frederick, Md. (KM) – Frederick Police continue to investigate a shooting early Tuesday morning which left two people injured. At around 1:00 AM, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Heather Ridge Drive to investigate reports of shots-fired. They found one man with a gunshot wound, and he was medivaced to an area trauma center. A second man who was shot later arrived at an area hospital. He was also taken to an area trauma center.
FREDERICK, MD
DC News Now

DC News Now

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy