ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germantown, MD

Senseonics announces equity grants to employees

By Sean Whooley
massdevice.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenseonics (NYSE:SENS) announced that it made equity grants to new employees under its 2019 inducement...

www.massdevice.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Benzinga

Cannabis Company Vext Science Secures $22.2M Credit Facility

Vext Science, Inc. VEXTF VEXT a cannabinoid brand based in Arizona, leveraging its core expertise in extraction, manufacturing, cultivation and marketing to build a profitable multi-state footprint, has entered into an agreement with a California-based lender for a $22.2 million credit facility, which will be used to refinance current secured debt, and working capital for potential acquisitions, capital expenditures and general and administrative expenses.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Cyberinsurance Firm Coalition Raises $250M at $5B Valuation

Cyberinsurance company Coalition closed a $250 million Series F funding round last month that has valued the provider at $5 billion, according to a Friday (July 8) press release. Coalition was founded in 2017 and helps more than 160,000 organizations lessen their digital risk as its insurance product also offers...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Columbia Care Announces Approval Of Business Combination With Cresco Labs At Special Meeting Of Shareholders

Columbia Care Inc. CCHW CCHW CCHWF 3LP announced that the proposed business combination with Cresco Labs Inc. CL CRLBF was approved at its special shareholders' meeting. Columbia Care Inc. shareholders voted in favor of a special resolution to approve the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) whereby, Cresco Labs will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Columbia Care Inc described in a circular dated June 6, 2022, and filed on SEDAR and with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

EW Healthcare Partners Announces Extension of TherapeuticsMD Tender Offer

TherapeuticsMD has previously stated that absent the successful closing of this transaction, the Company would likely be required to file for protection under Chapter 11. BOCA RATON, Fla., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EW Healthcare Partners ("EW"), has announced that Athene Merger, Inc. ("Offeror"), an affiliate of EW, has extended the expiration date of its tender offer (the "Offer") to purchase all issued and outstanding shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD), ("TXMD" or the "Company") at a price of $10.00 per share until one minute after 11:59 PM, New York City time, on July 12, 2022, unless further extended in accordance with the terms of the Merger Agreement and the applicable rules and regulations of the SEC.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Business
City
Germantown, MD
State
Maryland State
Benzinga

This Stock Jumps Over 8% On Insider Buying, Here's 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying

Although US stocks closed slightly higher on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyse American#Eversense#Cgm#Cequr
Sourcing Journal

Shuffle Board: Bed, Bath & Beyond CEO Exits, Wolford Names Sustainability Advisor, Dollar Tree Tweaks C-Suite

Click here to read the full article. Retail Bed Bath & Beyond Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. announced significant changes to the company’s senior leadership to focus on reversing recent results, addressing supply chain and inventory and strengthening its balance sheet. Sue Gove, an independent director on the company’s board of directors and chair of its strategy committee, was named interim CEO, replacing Mark Tritton, who has left his role as president and CEO and as a member of the board. The company also named Mara Sirhal as executive vice president and chief merchandising officer. Sirhal, who most recently served as Bed Bath &...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

Intel's leadership in the computer chip industry should pay dividends, literally. T. Rowe Price should ride the market higher for years to come. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Shareholder Badge NFT Fragment upgraded to AEX Endorser Badge NFT, enjoying shareholder rights and interests.

The “AEX Shareholder Badge NFT Fragment” will be changed to the “AEX Endorser Badge NFT,” according to an announcement made by AEX Global on July 6th titled “Helping the Platform Return to Normal and Inviting You to Be the Platform Spokesperson.” AEX Endorser Badge NFT will have the same complete shareholder rights and interests as AEX Shareholder Badge NFT. By creating a “platform endorser group” and inviting users with “endorser badges,” AEX plans to co-create a new platform with them. In order to help you grasp the AEX Endorser Badge NFT more intuitively, this article will further explain the announcement. It will cover the issue’s history, acquisition strategies, particular rights and interests, application value, and other topics.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Benzinga

More Than $27 Million Bet On Seres Therapeutics? 4 Penny Stocks Insiders are Buying

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning on Friday ahead of jobs report for june. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Insiders Are Selling Nasdaq And 3 Other Stocks

US stock futures traded slightly lower this morning on Wednesday after recording sharp losses in the previous session. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this...
STOCKS
International Business Times

Exclusive-KKR To Launch Its Two First ESG Credit Funds

Private equity firm KKR & Co Inc is preparing to launch its first two credit funds dedicated to investing based on environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) principles later this year, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters. The funds, offered to institutional investors as well as high net-worth...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 12, 2022 - (NASDAQ: AXSM)

NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.. Shareholders who purchased shares of AXSM during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

KKR Hires Simpson Thacher’s Sudol as General Counsel

KKR & Co. named Kathryn King Sudol as general counsel, succeeding David Sorkin,. adding an experienced deals lawyer to its executive team. , where she was global co-head of mergers and acquisitions, KKR said Thursday in an emailed statement. Sorkin, 63, who has served as general counsel since 2007, will become the alternative-asset manager’s chief legal officer before transitioning to an advisory partner role next year at the end of the first quarter. Sudol will then become chief legal officer.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy