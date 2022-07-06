Senseonics announces equity grants to employees

TherapeuticsMD has previously stated that absent the successful closing of this transaction, the Company would likely be required to file for protection under Chapter 11. BOCA RATON, Fla., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EW Healthcare Partners ("EW"), has announced that Athene Merger, Inc. ("Offeror"), an affiliate of EW, has extended the expiration date of its tender offer (the "Offer") to purchase all issued and outstanding shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD), ("TXMD" or the "Company") at a price of $10.00 per share until one minute after 11:59 PM, New York City time, on July 12, 2022, unless further extended in accordance with the terms of the Merger Agreement and the applicable rules and regulations of the SEC.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 2 DAYS AGO