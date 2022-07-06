ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkston, MI

Carlos Santana collapses on stage during show in Michigan

CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuitar legend Carlos Santana is recovering after he collapsed...

www.cbsnews.com

Outsider.com

Carlos Santana’s Wife Speaks Out After His Onstage Collapse

Formed in 1966 in San Francisco, the rock band Santana has spent the last 58 years entertaining fans and playing some of the top venues around the world. Known for their Latin rock and jazz fusion, the band once went by an entirely different name, Santana Blues Band. Eventually being changed, Santana was always named after its songwriter and guitarist, Carlos Santana. Still playing today, the music icon recently had a health scare when he passed out during a concert. Thankfully, his wife, Cindy Blackman Santana, gave an update on the health of her husband.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
BBC

Carlos Santana: Legendary US guitarist collapses on stage

Legendary US guitarist Carlos Santana has collapsed on stage during an open-air concert near Detroit, Michigan. Medical personnel treated the 74-year-old in Clarkston on Tuesday, and he was taken to a local hospital's emergency department for observation. Santana, who was born in Mexico, later wrote on his Facebook page that...
DETROIT, MI
